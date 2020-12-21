1:25 a.m. – A caller reported an occupied vehicle had been parked outside the Short Stop for two hours. An officer logged the 60-year-old woman in the vehicle, but she was fine at the time.
8:06 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose at the Soccer Complex. An officer said the owner was notified to herd the bovine.
8:55 a.m. – A male subject called to report two women at his residence on North 3rd Street taking items and he didn’t want them there. An officer served a 26-year-old woman with an HPD warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a suspended license and failure to yield at stop sign with bond set at $1,045, an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $6,345 cash only and an unspecified BCSO warrant. She was later released with court dates.
9:40 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a stolen vehicle. The officer said the vehicle was returned to the caller.
10:46 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a friend who was possibly raped. The woman went to the PD later to complete a statement form and an officer filed a formal complaint after receiving multiple other statements from people who were involved.
1:36 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. The caller then said the driver turned around and was headed northbound. Officers were notified.
2:18 p.m. – A woman called to report the license plate stolen from her vehicle while she was inside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
3:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of ALDI. An officer responded and said the same vehicle were also involved in a parking lot wreck after moving off the roadway. A report was filed for the highway wreck and the driver’s exchanged insurance information regarding the parking lot wreck.
4:59 p.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported receiving counterfeit cash. A formal complaint was filed for forgery.
5:20 p.m. – A woman called to report she had video surveillance footage of her neighbors trespassing on her property. She was advised to call again if they were on her property so they could be issued criminal trespass warnings. She called back about two hours later to report she watched the neighbors drive her lawn mower from her property. An officer said the lawn mower was covered in dust and didn’t appear to have been moved for some time. The woman tried to show police the video, but there was nothing on it.
5:51 p.m. – Newton County authorities reported a male subject took a vehicle from a woman without permission in that jurisdiction, then another woman found a second set of keys and took the vehicle to Hudson’s Supermarket. The subjects were at that time arguing on the parking lot and an officer was requested. An officer said the man had taken off in the vehicle before he arrived. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
6:33 p.m. – A woman called to report a hit-and-run wreck at Highways 65 North and 43. Information noted.
8:19 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend threw water on him and then flicked a cigarette at him. He declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
8:38 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a 47-year-old woman for DWI, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to chemical test. She was later released after posting $2,915 professional bond.
9:27 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Boone County deputies at the First Baptist Church. Assist completed.
10:07 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information noted for future reference.
10:27 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated and possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Grandview. An officer said the man refused medical attention.
11:30 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing and threatening calls from her ex-husband. An officer explained her options.
