12:07 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose in the area of First Baptist Church, but an officer said they were gone when he checked the area.
12:16 a.m. – A female subject called to report a neighbor parked a vehicle in her parking spot and the landlord told her to call police. She was advised it was a civil matter and that any further occurrences would need to be reported to the landlord. The owner of the vehicle agreed to move it.
1:14 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a domestic disturbance at an address on Highway 43 North. An officer said the suspect was gone when he arrived, but other officers and local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the 27-year-old man who would have multiple stab wounds to his hands and a formal complaint was filed.
7:37 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone had stolen her credit card information and was making purchases without permission. A formal complaint was filed.
8:38 a.m. – A woman called to report her neighbors were being loud and threatening her daughter when confronted. An officer said the neighbors were cited for terroristic threatening.
8:41 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen out of Green Forest. Officers were notified.
8:54 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject, against whom she held a protection order, had been harassing her via phone. A formal complaint was filed at the time, but she called the following morning to say she didn’t want to file formal charges.
9:20 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South from Carr Court. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
9:45 a.m. – An employee at Mediquick requested an officer help with an aggressive patient who was borderline combative. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:17 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned on Rock Springs Road. An officer said the owner of the vehicle arrived while he was on scene and he moved it.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Prospect. Animal Control was notified.
10:37 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Western Sizzlin.
11 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between panhandlers at Walmart Drive and Highway 65. An officer said the dispute was settled and the subjects agreed to take turns at the intersection.
12:02 p.m. – An officer out at Walmart arrested a 42-year-old woman on a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage and driving on a suspended license with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
12:06 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a counterfeit check he received. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:41 p.m. – An employee at Ozark Mini Storage called to talk to an officer about break-ins of some units. An officer said the owners would be notified and would file individual complaints if necessary.
3 p.m. – A caller reported a black SUV stalled on the Bypass near Ramsey Motor Company. An officer said a tire blew out on the vehicle and it was off the roadway.
3:04 p.m. – A caller reported possible neglect of animals at an address on North Robinson. Animal Control was notified.
3:31 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor threw a rock at her children. An officer spoke to the neighbor and advised him not to throw things at children who were playing and being loud.
3:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Pine. Animal Control was notified.
3:49 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found. An officer returned it to the owner.
3:55 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about threats she and other co-workers had received from a male subject at their place of employment. She was advised of her options.
4:04 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Ace Hardware.
4:22 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Colton’s.
4:31 p.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
5:16 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a possibly intoxicated male subject stating he had been dropped off on South Main Street. An officer said the man was taken to a motel for the night.
5:37 p.m. – A man called to report he hadn’t been able to make contact with his brother for more than three weeks. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the 22-year-old male subject.
5:55 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 North from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
6:56 p.m. – Boone County authorities notified the HPD that Newton County authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle heading through Harrison. Officers assisted with the pursuit through town, but it ended in Hollister, Missouri.
7:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone kicked in the door of her residence while she was gone and stolen her phone. An officer spoke to her, but she declined a formal complaint. The officer also noted that the incident occurred more than two hours before she made the call to police.
9:36 p.m. – Mountain Home Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old woman for incorrect address on driver’s license, no proof of insurance and speeding with bond set at $1,301. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
10:23 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on West Bogle. Officers were notified.
