12:37 a.m. – An officer performing extra patrol of storage units behind Hampton Inn made contact with a 39-year-old woman who showed an arrest warrant out of Newton County. Authorities there said they wouldn’t extradite due to COVID-19 protocols, so she was released and advised to have a valid driver pick her up.
6 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report a vehicle with a back window smashed on the parking lot outside NARMC. An officer found a screwdriver beside the vehicle and made contact with the owner, who said he had done the damage to the window.
6:55 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in an altercation outside House of Hope, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
8:20 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between two men at House of Hope. An officer spoke to both parties and one agreed to leave the premises. About 30 minutes later, another caller reported two subjects slapping each other outside House of Hope. An officer said the man and woman agreed to separate, but they were also issued criminal trespass warnings.
9:32 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Guild Mortgage on Main Street.
11:41 a.m. – A caller reported a man who was panhandling at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive hit a puppy. An officer said the man was reprimanding the puppy for running out in traffic. The officer also said the man was carrying an ax, but not in a threatening manner.
11:54 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject at an address on Brewer Street. An officer advised the woman not to enter other people’s residences without permission.
12:18 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about three hours later.
12:25 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about repossessing vehicles. Information given.
12:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report two dogs missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:43 p.m. – A caller reported a subject in a pickup stopped outside an address on South Main, ran up to the door, peeked in the mailbox and then leave southbound. Officers were notified.
1:45 p.m. – A man called to report a dog running loose on Fowler Drive. An officer took the dog back to the owner.
1:52 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a phone she found in the Woodland Heights area.
2:36 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about having his mother involuntarily committed. The officer explained his options.
3:19 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:48 p.m. A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Country Club Road.
3:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. Officers were notified.
5:32 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his ex-girlfriend continually texting him. The officer tried without success to make contact with the female subject, so the complainant was advised of his options.
5:37 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Ozark Crossing.
6:23 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report the license plate and title were missing from her vehicle after she had work performed. While she was talking to an officer, she got a text from the mechanic saying the items were at the shop and she would be able to get them the next morning.
6:29 p.m. – A female subject requested extra patrol of her residence after she arrived home to find her Christmas tree knocked over. She said she had a large dog, but she thought someone must have spooked it to take the tree down. Officers were notified.
6:33 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her sister because she had recently been injured and no family members could make contact with her. An officer said no one was at the residence when he checked.
6:51 p.m. – A man called to report he had been stopped on the old junior high parking lot to make a call and two subjects were hitting a spray paint can with a bat. Then he noticed some of the paint got on his vehicle after he got to his girlfriend’s house. An officer advised him of his options.
7:16 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about possible drug activity. The officer explained that without an address were the activity might be happening, the information would be noted.
8:04 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend tried to stab her with a large knife and she locked herself in the bathroom of the residence. She said he had been drinking and left the residence in a vehicle. An officer located the 42-year-old man and arrested him for public intoxication, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a household member with bond set at $7,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:06 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer retrieve the remote control for her TV after it fell under her recliner. She said she wasn’t physically able to move the chair, so the officer obliged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.