12:03 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting on a guardrail just north on Prospect and the Bypass. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:33 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassing and threatening messages from a male subject. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications. She went back to the HPD about 9 p.m. to talk about the issue, but she was referred to the original investigating officer.
8:17 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his sister at an address on Brewer Street. An officer said the woman agreed to go to the hospital with EMS.
9:07 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking on Cottonwood Road appeared to be under the influence of some kind of controlled substance. An officer located the 35-year-old woman, but she wasn’t impaired. She was advised to stay off the roadway.
10 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking on a bicycle in the ditch beside South Oak. The bike hadn’t been reported stolen, so the officer left it where it was.
10:05 a.m. – A caller reported used syringes found at an address on South Sycamore. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
10:36 a.m. – A woman called to report she and her husband had been in a disturbance at their residence on South Sycamore, then he left in a vehicle. A formal battery complaint was filed and extra patrol of the residence was issued. About two hours later, she called to report he had returned, but she was refusing to answer the door. An officer arrested the 35-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730. He was at first placed in a holding cell, but later released on a signature bond.
11:16 a.m. – A 53-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $650. She was later released with a new court date.
11:27 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from the Dollar Tree parking lot for a car dealer. Information noted. The car dealer called a few minutes later to inquire about the legality of removing the keys from the vehicle. An officer advised him that the car belonged to him if it was repossessed.
12:23 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Taco Bell.
2:03 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject dancing on the roadway near the intersection of North Spring Road and the Bypass. An officer spoke to the woman and she declined any kind of medical treatment. But she was served with a BCSO warrant and released with a court date.
2:29 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about threatening messages her husband was receiving from an ex-girlfriend. The officer explained the process to obtain a restraining order.
2:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in the turn lane on Highway 65 in front of Walmart.
3:23 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a male subject, against whom she held a no-contact order, calling her from a jail in another county. A formal complaint was filed and the officer advised her of the proper steps to take.
3:33 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Dollar General on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:46 p.m. – A caller reported someone riding a four-wheeler on South Ash. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:33 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Harps. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:19 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a male subject suffering a panic attack at an address on South Sycamore. Assist completed.
5:26 p.m. – A woman called to report a man threatening people with a baseball bat at House of Hope. An officer said the call was unfounded and the subjects were advised to get along and share the warming shelter.
5:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road in front of Fire Station No. 2.
6:19 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at House of Hope. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
7:36 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked outside Montessori School for about 30 minutes. An officer said the owner of the vehicle was visiting someone in a residence next door to the school.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Watergate Road. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied, but it did contain someone’s belongings and appeared to have been there for a while.
8:37 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol on North Willow due to her estranged husband being aggravated with her. Officers were notified.
