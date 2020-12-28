12:08 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported finding a license plate reported stolen on a vehicle a deputy had stopped. They said they weren’t sure if the 30-year-old man driving had stolen the plate because it wasn’t his vehicle. The plate was returned to the HPD later.
3:36 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported finding a used syringe at the store. An officer properly disposed of the item.
9:03 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street near the courthouse. Officers were notified.
9:07 a.m. – A caller reported a couple living in a U-Haul on the Walmart parking lot had a dog tied to a tree. An officer said the people were working on the vehicle and walking the dog.
11:49 a.m. – An employee at Equity Bank called to report a male subject trying to cash an altered check before leaving in a vehicle. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
12:36 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on South Ash. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:55 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
2:06 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Cherry after a woman discovered someone had entered a storage shed and looked through several totes of cat supplies. Officers were notified.
2:17 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend was throwing things around at her residence on South Ash. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the 29-year-old man agreed to stay elsewhere for the night.
2:23 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject left the store with several bags of merchandise. An officer identified the suspect and management said they would file a formal complaint at a later time.
3:05 p.m. – A caller reported an older man without shoes and wearing blue scrubs walking around the Walmart parking lot. The caller thought the man might have wandered away from a nursing home, but an officer said the man was waiting for his granddaughter to finish shopping.
5:39 p.m. – A caller reported an SUV stalled on the Bypass near Taco Bell. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway and the driver had help on the way.
7:21 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject scantily dressed while walking on East Prospect. The caller was concerned due to the cold weather. An officer said the 31-year-old woman was fine and was walking back to her residence.
9:02 p.m. – A woman called to report she was talking to a friend on the phone, but her boyfriend was intoxicated and wouldn’t stop talking. Dispatch explained that being drunk and talking wasn’t a crime, but the caller said she heard a boom in the background and her friend disconnected. An officer spoke to the caller’s friend, who said she was fine and her boyfriend was just intoxicated and being himself.
