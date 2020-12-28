12:52 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend had hit him several times and it had been going on for months. An officer responded and said the caller was intoxicated and decided not to press charges. They did agree to separate for the night.
1:23 a.m. – A female subject called to report her son’s father was intoxicated and yelling at everyone at the residence on Campus Drive. She also said the subject had burned her mother’s feet with hot water. An officer said the man was intoxicated, but he agreed to separate from everyone else and the caller said she would contact police again if there was more trouble.
1:29 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter was off her medication and woke up screaming. An officer said the 41-year-old woman went to the hospital with EMS for evaluation and treatment.
3:20 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch beside Main Street near Air Evac. An officer arrested a 32-year-old man for DWI with accident, careless or prohibited driving with accident and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,825. He was placed in a holding cell.
8:19 a.m. – A female subject called to report the landlord at her friend’s apartment at Tower Manor kicked her out and refused to let her retrieve her personal property. An officer advised the caller she could get her property because she was also living there.
8:48 a.m. – A woman called to report someone at her residence while she was out of town. She said it might have been her father-in-law, but he wasn’t supposed to be there. An officer said there was no one on or around the property when he arrived.
10:16 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone stole $500 from him. He said he was trying to buy an item through Facebook, but never got the item. He was advised it was a civil matter and that he should contact a lawyer.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported a young boy shut his hand in a car door and his parents did nothing other than to free his hand. An officer said the 8-year-old boy was fine.
12:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend’s adult daughters were at her residence and she didn’t want them there. An officer said the women were there to get cigarettes, but they agreed to leave.
12:49 p.m. – A man called to report his brother called him and made suicidal statements. An officer spoke with the subject, who admitted to making the statements. But he said it was out of frustration and he didn’t want to harm himself or anyone else.
12:54 p.m. – A caller reported a dog possibly being abused at an address on North Willow. Information left for Animal Control.
1:14 p.m. – A caller via 911 reported hearing several gunshots in the area of North Chestnut. An officer determined someone had discharged fireworks at a nearby residence, but was gone when he arrived.
4:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report she arrived home and found damage to the front door, which was standing open. An officer said the damage appeared to be old, but extra patrol was issued.
4:43 p.m. – A woman called to report she hadn’t been able to make contact with her adult daughter since 9 that morning. An officer said the woman was able to contact one of her daughter’s friends, who said the daughter was fine.
5:02 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 approaching the south city limits. Officers were notified.
5:30 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a white pickup had been parked outside First Baptist Church all day. An officer said the 47-year-old man was fine and just didn’t have anywhere else to go.
5:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping firefighters and EMS at an address on Courtney Lane. Assist completed.
6:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject dumpster diving behind Goodwill. An officer spoke to a male subject who said he had been behind the building, but not in the dumpster and the report was unfounded.
7:21 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious subjects carrying backpacks and walking on West Ridge. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:04 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was refusing to let her take their juvenile daughter. An officer determined the subjects lived outside the city limits, so they were referred to the BCSO.
9:43 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a male subject who borrowed a vehicle from a friend there that morning and no one had been able to make contact with him since. Officers were notified.
11:51 p.m. – A caller reported a cow loose at Cottonwood and Bunker. An officer said the cow ran back into the woods when he arrived, so the information was left for Animal Control.
