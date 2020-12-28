12:05 a.m. – A caller reported hearing an explosion in the area of North Maple, but an officer didn’t locate anything unusual after checking the area.
4:11 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible structure fire on West Bower. An officer on scene requested local medical clinics to let police know if anyone went for treatment of burns. A puppy at the residence was transported to the city pound. A formal reported was filed for a structure fire.
6:20 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on South Sycamore, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
8:50 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his brother and sister at an address on North 3rd Street because he hadn’t heard from them in a month. An officer spoke to the woman, who said they were fine and would contact the caller.
9:42 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street near Hudson Tire and Battery.
10:02 a.m. – A man reported the burglary of a storage unit on Highway 123. A formal complaint was filed.
10:07 a.m. – A caller reported a man yelling at a woman in the area of West Ridge. An officer spoke to a man and woman at the residence and they said it had been verbal only. About an hour later, a caller reported the man and woman were fighting again, but they again said it had been verbal only.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported the tires on her boyfriend’s vehicle had been slashed overnight while parked on North Main. An officer responded, but the woman declined a formal complaint.
12:05 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on East College and looking in people’s garages and carports. The caller also said the subject climbed up on a roof and was talking to him. An officer said two male subjects in the area were advised to move along and extra patrol was issued.
12:47 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Game Stop. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:51 p.m. – A caller reported a dog with eight puppies running loose on Forward Drive. Information passed on to Animal Control.
1:29 p.m. – A man called to report his daughter’s purse stolen from a shopping cart at Walmart. An officer said he would contact Walmart security.
1:47 p.m. – A caller reported debris burning in the middle of Gipson Road. Fire fighters were also notified.
2:30 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a reportedly suicidal 37-year-old woman. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about 30 minutes later.
3 p.m. – An anonymous male subject reported a group of juveniles playing loud music at the tennis courts by the old junior high, but an officer said the area was quiet when he arrived.
3:51 p.m. – A male subject called to report his landlord was at the caller’s residence harassing him. An officer spoke to the parties involved and said nothing criminal had occurred.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a woman with no pants walking on the roadway on South Main and picking things up from the street. An officer spoke to the woman, who was wearing pants, and said she had been concerned about reflectors on the pavement.
5:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be going to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on the parking lot at Younes Shopping Center. The officer later said a female subject ran into the path of the slow-moving vehicle and there were no injuries.
5:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report she picked up a loose dog behind Casey’s on Highway 65 North and took it to her apartment at The Links. An officer spoke to the subject, who said she would post something on Facebook to locate the owner if possible.
8:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report a manhole cover in the roadway at Prospect and 2nd Street. There was no open hole in the immediate area, so the cover was moved off the street. The caller a few minutes later located the open hole on East Prospect. The cover was replaced and extra patrol was issued to make sure no one moved it again.
8:46 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
9:21 p.m. – An employee at Colton’s reported finding a women’s wallet outside the business. An officer took the item to the HPD and the owner was notified to retrieve it.
8:25 p.m. – Newton County authorities reported they were transporting a female subject to NARMC after she said she was attacked by a man in Harrison. An officer said he would speak to the woman after she was cleared at the hospital according to COVID-19 protocols.
10:47 p.m. – A caller reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
11:19 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming and dogs barking in the area of Windsor Drive, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
