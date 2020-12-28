12 a.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on North Willow. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
2:04 a.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a new court date.
6:22 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 45-year-old woman wanted for breaking or entering, criminal mischief and third-degree battery. Officers were notified.
11:23 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from a male subject at an address on Capps Road stating his brother stole his dog. A few minutes later, the suspect went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a subject he believed to be mentally ill. An officer said the dog was returned to the owner and no complaint would be filed.
12:30 p.m. – A caller reported a woman locked her keys and a dog in a vehicle at Murphy USA. Assist completed.
2:44 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
3:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Harrison Hill Apartments. Information passed on to Animal Control.
3:55 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 entering the south city limits. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
5:49 p.m. – Hollister, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old woman for theft of property and first-degree forgery with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:28 p.m. – Conway Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,200. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released and told to go to the HPD to be served with the warrant.
