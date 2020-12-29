1:18 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving NARMC. Officers were notified.
6:56 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside NARMC. Officers were notified.
8:48 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct with bond set at $870. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:54 a.m. – A caller reported a stray puppy on East Prospect. Animal Control was notified.
9:45 a.m. – A caller reported a utility line down at Crandall and Walnut. Windstream was also notified and the roadway was cleared.
12:45 p.m. – An employee at Equity Bank reported someone cashed an unauthorized check on someone else’s account. An officer said the victims were notified they would be reimbursed and they declined a formal complaint.
2:21 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at Sonic on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Pizza Hut on North Main. Harrison Fire and Rescue also responded and fire fighters reported there was a second crash at the north interchange.
3 p.m. – A caller reported a pickup broken down on Harrison Hill. An officer said some good Samaritans had already helped the driver clear the roadway when he arrived.
3:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of ALDI.
3:10 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Ridge. Animal Control was notified.
3:42 p.m. – An employee at U-Haul reported a trailer that had been dropped off had also been reported stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
4:09 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Minnie Harris Park. Information left for Animal Control.
6:22 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject pushing a bicycle in the turn lane of the Bypass near Splash Car Wash. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:38 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:51 p.m. – An employee at The Links reported an unwanted male subject parked in a pickup at the end of Nandina. The caller said the subject had been run off several times, but kept returning. An officer said the man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the location.
7:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on East Johnson Road. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived. However, it was discovered that her mother had taken the subject to an address in Marion County. The mother was contacted and she said both were fine at the time.
11:49 p.m. – A woman called to report a male friend had attacked her for no reason at an address on South Sycamore and he might have been injured, so she left the residence. An officer said the 43-year-old man declined medical attention. He did show an arrested warrant out of Springdale, but Harrison was outside extradition range. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the 45-year-old woman due to her possibly making suicidal statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.