1:44 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been kicked out of a residence on North Chestnut and she wasn’t able to retrieve her personal property. An officer said the caller wasn’t allowed back in the residence, but she was able to get her things that were left outside. Extra patrol was also issued.
8:49 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
9:27 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone charging merchandise to her bank account without authorization. A formal complaint was filed.
9:37 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler disabled and blocking the intersection of Gipson Road and Forward Drive. An officer said the driver had help on the way to move it.
9:58 a.m. – An officer out at the station served a 35-year-old man with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on public intoxication, no seat belt and driving on a suspended sentence. A 29-year-year old man was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,838.77 cash only. Both were later released with new court dates.
10:58 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between two male subjects at an address on West Holt, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
1:48 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an incident in which she was involved the previous night. She was given a statement form to complete and referred to the original investigating officer.
1:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Meek’s.
2:09 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted at the time.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a stalled vehicle on the Bypass in front of Tractor Supply. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
4:17 p.m. – A woman called to report someone in a pickup hit her mother’s mailbox on North Rowland. She said a witness located the vehicle responsible a few blocks away. An officer spoke to the owner, who said he would replace the mailbox.
4:24 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor had passed away that day and some of the neighbor’s relatives were trying to make entry to his residence. An officer explained the caller’s options.
5:13 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,705 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released and told to go to the HPD to take care of it.
6:11 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the legality of relatives of her fiancé, who passed away the previous day, cleaning out his residence. An officer spoke to the parties and advised them it was a civil matter.
7:36 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound from Casey’s on South Main. Officers were notified.
8 p.m. – A man called to report he was out of town, but he was informed there was a suspicious vehicle parked in the carport of his residence on North Willow. An officer said the vehicle belonged to a neighbor and everything appeared to be fine.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver doing donuts on the Walmart parking lot before leaving southbound on Highway 65. An officer located the vehicle and spoke to the owner about his driving.
