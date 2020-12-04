3:09 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject who kept getting in and out of his vehicle at the White Oak Station on the Bypass. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:18 a.m. – An alarm company reported an alarm coming from the front motion detector at Dairy Queen. An officer said the building appeared secure. About 45 minutes later, a Dairy Queen employee reported locating damage to the building next door where Quality Quick Print had been located. An officer said the damage wasn’t consistent with forced entry and a saw left behind the building appeared to be from construction inside. Extra patrol was issued anyway.
8:38 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported a 45-year-old woman was served with an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting with bond set at $570. She was later released with a new court date.
9:12 a.m. – A caller reported several vehicles blocking the alley behind a residence on North Pine. An officer located the owners of the vehicles and they agreed to move them.
9:49 a.m. – A woman reported identity fraud involving Social Security. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:34 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside an office on North Spring Street. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:51 a.m. – Two callers reported a man with a rifle standing at the corner of Stephenson and Willow holding a Black Lives Matter sign. An officer said the subject wasn’t violating any laws.
11:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an apparent disturbance outside an address on North Main, but he later said it had been verbal only.
11:28 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using her identity. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:31 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $350 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a court date.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Chestnut. Animal Control was notified.
12:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Sierra Center.
12:16 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:58 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at Jamie’s. The 28-year-old man was issued a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave the property.
1 p.m. – A caller reported two unattended children in the yard of a residence on Campus Drive, then getting into a running vehicle parked outside the residence. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia at the Holiday Inn Express. An officer properly disposed of the item.
1:52 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on West Newman. An officer said the vehicle was occupied by a 21-year-old male subject, but it was parked legally.
2:16 p.m. – A possibly suicidal male subject was reported at an address on Highway 65 North. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine and didn’t want to harm himself.
3:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:52 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on South Maple. An officer located the owner and spoke to him about letting the dog roam free.
4:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Speer Drive and McCoy.
4:46 p.m. – A woman called to report her grandfather, who suffered from dementia, wandered away from their residence. Officers located the man and returned him home.
6:18 p.m. – A woman called to report her 15-year-old grandson as a runaway. She said she spoke to him by phone, but he refused to return home. An officer also spoke to the boy, who then returned home and was informed of the potential consequences of his actions.
6:25 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an unoccupied vehicle at Maple Leaf Cemetery, but he later said it was a female subject visiting a gravesite.
7:13 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her purse missing. She said she got in what she thought was her vehicle at Walmart and put the purse in the back seat. She then realized she was in the wrong car and got out, but forgot the purse. Information noted at the time. About two hours later, a man called to report his son returned home and found the purse in his vehicle. It was returned to the owner, who said nothing was missing.
7:28 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman reporting a break-in in progress at an address on Highway 7 North before disconnecting. An officer said the residence was cleared and everything appear to be fine at the time.
