12:31 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle that had been involved in a hit-and-run wreck in Berryville. Officers were notified.
1:25 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle blocking the roadway at the intersection of Highways 7 South and 43. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:32 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 38-year-old man with a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,705 cash only. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs allowed to run loose on Alberta Street. An officer spoke to the owner about his options while having the yard fence repaired.
12:31 p.m. – A caller reported what appeared to be two batteries in the roadway at Main and Spruce, but an officer said the roadway was clear when he arrived.
12:59 p.m. – A woman called to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:32 p.m. – A one-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on Airport Road.
1:48 p.m. – A caller reported a toddler left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Shoe Show. A formal report was filed and DHS was also notified.
2:28 p.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old woman for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
3:23 p.m. – A fire fighter contacted the HPD regarding a 43-year-old man outside Station No. 1. The man showed a felony warrant out of Newton County, so authorities there agreed to go to the HPD and pick him up.
9:16 p.m. – A caller reported two small children left unattended in a vehicle parked outside the Hotel Seville. An officer said a vehicle matching the description given was leaving the parking lot when he arrived.
11:46 p.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler on Rock Springs Court. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
