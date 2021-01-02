2:44 a.m. – White County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,365. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
3:37 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address off of West Ridge, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
8:10 a.m. – An officer went to the Marion County Jail to transport a 42-year-old female inmate and a 39-year-old male inmate back to the HPD.
8:55 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. She said she had seen a suspicious vehicle in the area and the people in it might have taken the dog. However, she called back a few minutes later to report the dog had returned.
9:29 a.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
9:53 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject walking along the Bypass. An officer spoke to the 35-year-old woman and said she was not impaired.
10:31 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his son, who was with his mother at the time. He said there was possible drug activity going on as well. An officer said that police wouldn’t be contacting the woman because she held a protection order against him and it would violate the terms of the order to contact her on his behalf.
11:33 a.m. – A 39-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with an arrest warrant for possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond.
12:28 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her husband was yelling at and threatening her at an address on Summerhill Court. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the man was packing his belongings to leave.
1:11 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
1:20 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a protection order he filed for against his son’s mother. The officer said the order hadn’t been served yet, but the man said he thought she might start a disturbance when served. Information noted at the time. He went to the HPD later to report she had been sending him threatening text messages and he wanted to press charges. An officer explained his options.
1:46 p.m. – A man called to report his wife pepper sprayed him in the face while they were arguing. Officers responded and arrested the 48-year-old caller for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,730 professional bond.
3:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Burger King.
3:26 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject at an address on East Rogers, but the caller wasn’t making sense. The dispatcher said the woman gave the phone to a relative, who said she didn’t know why the call was placed. An officer responded and said the relative was taking the woman to NARMC for evaluation. About 10:30 p.m., another caller reported the subject was creating a disturbance at the residence after being released from the hospital. An officer said the subject went to NARMC via ambulance.
4:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was notified by her Ring doorbell that two male subjects had stolen a package and some gas cans from the porch of her residence on Speer Drive. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area, but a formal theft complaint was filed.
9:31 p.m. – A 28-year-old man went to the HPD to report his ex-wife attacked and strangled him. A formal battery complaint was filed.
9:54 p.m. – A woman called to report possible gunshots in the area of The Links. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area, but he did note the smell of fireworks in the air.
10:12 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43.
