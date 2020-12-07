12:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked at Wheeler Field. The 47-year-old man agreed to move along.
5:55 a.m. – The unattended death of a 63-year-old woman was reported at an address on Emerald Lane. The coroner’s office was also notified.
9:14 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler pulled down some power lines on Highway 65 north of Harrison and the driver continued southbound. An officer said Arkansas Highway Police had stopped the vehicle for inspection.
10:26 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving numerous threatening and harassing text messages from various phone numbers. She was advised to stop engaging with the subjects, which was an instigating factor, and to contact the attorney general.
11:15 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:44 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a no-contact order, had been sending her messages on various social media platforms. Information noted for future reference.
11:47 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. A man called a few minutes later with the same complaint. Both were referred to the attorney general.
1 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a reckless driver southbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Huntington Place. An officer spoke to the owner about the city ordinance regarding dogs at large.
3:14 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a birth certificate and other personal identifications documents he found beside Main Street. The owner was contacted to retrieve the items.
4:19 p.m. – A woman called to report returning home to find a window in her residence broken. She said someone did make entry, but she didn’t notice anything missing. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
6:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
6:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on Highway 397.
7:15 p.m. – A woman called to report someone was breaking into her residence on Emerald Lane. An officer said the residence was secure and the woman declined medical attention. She said she would call 911 if she needed help. About an hour later, a 911 dispatcher reported EMS was requesting an officer at the residence because the woman was out of control. Assist completed. The 911 dispatcher requested an officer at the residence again about 30 minutes later. The officer said everything was under control again and the woman was advised of the potential consequences of abusing the emergency system.
8:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
9:16 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited the driver for possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:35 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her 14-year-old son were arguing about homework and he ran out of the house barefooted. A few minutes later, another caller reported a juvenile male subject walking on Goblin Drive. An officer located the boy and he was returned to his mother.
10:57 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Berryville that night. Officers were notified.
