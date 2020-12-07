1:02 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her brother. She said he might have been in Green Forest. She was transferred to Carroll County authorities.
1:56 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer go to a residence in Harrison and have the occupant contact their office. The officer said no one was home at the time.
3:43 a.m. – Mountain Home Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was released with a new court date.
4:09 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about vehicle insurance. Information given.
6:29 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been vandalized. She was transferred to the BCSO when it was discovered she lived near Lead Hill.
9:32 a.m. – A male subject called to report he was denied the chance to retrieve his personal property from a former residence. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
10:17 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Bill’s RV Service due to a vehicle being vandalized. Officers were notified.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance creating a scene at O’Reilly Automotive. An officer said the 68-year-old man was suffering a mental issue, but the situation had been defused. Extra patrol was also issued.
11:43 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Jasper Lane. An officer said it had been verbal only, but extra patrol was issued for the address and for Ozark Mountain Inn.
1:46 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported westbound on Capps Road. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified.
2:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report her neighbor said she had been raped a few days earlier, but she wasn’t able to make contact with police. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she would gather some things and go to the HPD later for a formal complaint. She was also advised of the proper steps to obtain a protection order.
2:20 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Ash. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
2:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report her neighbor was intoxicated and went inside her residence, then left. An officer said everything appeared to be fine when he arrived, but a 31-year-old woman was served with an unspecified BCSO arrest warrant and released with a court date.
2:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report some subjects outside a residence on North Willow yelled at her as she drove past. She declined speaking with an officer, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
2:40 p.m. – A man called requesting it be noted that he refused to release his child to the mother at custody exchange because it appeared the woman was under the influence of a controlled substance.
2:59 p.m. – A male subject called to report some people earlier in the day had been looking at a bicycle in his yard on North Spruce, then he noticed the bike missing. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside a residence on North Lucille. An officer said it had been verbal only and one subject agreed to leave the area.
3:27 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been passed out for about three hours in a vehicle left running outside an address on Highway 65 South. An officer said the 20-year-old was just sleeping.
3:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in an altercation with a male subject the previous night. An officer took her statement, but she was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation with bond set at $6,562. She was later released on a signature bond.
3:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 43 and Maplewood Road.
5:09 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a man took the keys to her vehicle outside an address on South Sycamore. She then disconnected the call after the dispatcher heard screaming in the background. An officer said it had been verbal only and the male subject had taken the woman’s phone from her, but she declined a formal complaint.
5:06 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an aggressive female subject who was asked to leave, but was standing outside recording them from the front of the building. Assist completed.
5:15 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a female subject who had taken several medications and was unresponsive at an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said he never made contact with the subject or caller, but EMS was on scene.
6:03 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Minnie Harris Park. An officer took it to the city pound.
6:18 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject at the self-checking lane hadn’t scanned half the items she had in a cart. Before an officer arrived, the employee called again stating the woman realized she was being watched and put back the items for which she did not pay.
8:03 p.m. – A woman called to report a homeless woman was refusing to allow the caller to leave her apartment at Tower Manor. An officer said the 56-year-old woman had been locked out of her apartment, but the key was located hanging around her neck and she was able to go back inside.
7:52 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Buckets. Officers were notified.
11:02 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 requesting information on a shelter or warming center. Information given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.