12:40 a.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 reported a male subject, possibly a juvenile, stole a case of beer and fled the store on foot. Officers didn’t locate the subject after checking the area, but a formal theft complaint was filed.
6:29 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass near Highway 65 in front of the AT&T store. The caller said the subject got up and started walking northbound when the caller approached him. An officer arrested the 47-year-old man for public intoxication. He was later released after posting $390 professional.
6:40 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a hang-up call from an address on South Hickory. An officer responded and said the elderly resident was fine and the call was accidental.
8:10 a.m. – EMS requested an officer at a residence on Dawson Drive due to the patient being mentally unstable in the past. Assist completed.
9:12 a.m. – A man called to report lottery tickets and a wallet stolen from a woman whose finances he controlled and was hospitalized. He said he could see fraudulent activity on her bank account. An officer advised the caller to freeze the account and the proper steps to take for a formal theft complaint.
9:18 a.m. – A male subject called to report he lost a set of keys at the Soccer Complex the previous day. Information noted in case they were turned in.
11:39 a.m. – An employee at The Home Depot reported a male subject yelling at customers in the store and trying to pick fights with them. An officer said the 38-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business and agreed to leave the area.
1:39 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband took her car keys and was refusing to exit the vehicle when asked. An officer said the man agreed to walk home and they were given options for settling their verbal dispute.
1:48 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the proper eviction process. The officer advised her to seek legal counsel.
2:04 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a 45-year-old man being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound he said was accidental while he was cleaning the weapon. An officer filed a formal report.
3:18 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
3:32 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Batesville reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. Information passed on to detectives.
4:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at North Chestnut and East Wolfe.
4:51 p.m. – A man called to report his 4-year-old nephew was possibly being abused by a woman who could live in Carroll County. Authorities there were notified and located the subjects.
6:09 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on another woman at an address on Deer Run Lane because they hadn’t talked today as was normal. An officer said the subject was fine and would make contact with the caller.
6:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was going to Winkler Logistics to unlock a vehicle. Assist completed.
7:19 p.m. – A woman called to report a 17-year-old girl sent a picture of her with a broken nose and a message stating her mother hit her. An officer spoke to the parties involved and determined the girl had been the primary aggressor and the mother declined a formal complaint. The girl was released to her grandmother.
8:38 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject who appeared to be trying to hide in the area of East Campbell. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just waiting for a ride, which arrived while the officer was on scene.
11:01 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of Heritage Heights Apartments. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.