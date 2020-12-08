1 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject had made threats on social media and she thought they were meant for her. An officer said there was no proof she was the victim, but she was given a voluntary statement form in case she decided to file a formal complaint.
6:52 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the process for obtaining a protection order. She was referred to the BCSO because she lived outside the city limits.
6:55 a.m. – A female subject called to report she hit a parked car with her car on Newman, but there were no injuries.
8:17 a.m. – A female subject called to report she was stuck in a car wash bay. Dispatch made contact with management to help the caller.
8:35 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a 25-year-old man back to Boone County, where he was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $1,500.
8:42 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for two girls, ages 14 and 15, who were reported as runaways and were possibly in the company of a 20-year-old male subject. Officers were notified.
10:07 a.m. – A nursing home employee called stating a resident was alleging personal property missing. The information was noted due to an internal investigation ongoing.
10:16 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about selling a vehicle without a title. She was referred to State Police for VIN verification and the Revenue Office for a bonded title.
10:28 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
10:45 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole property from her unsecured vehicle while it was parked on South Sycamore. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
11:19 a.m. – An employee at Burrell Behavioral Health requested an officer help with a patient. Assist completed.
11:22 a.m. – An employee at Super 8 Motel requested an officer due to a female subject who was passed out in a guest room. An officer responded and later said everything was fine.
12:47 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been riding a dirt bike up and down West Ridge. An officer spoke to the rider about traffic laws.
1:36 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend had been stabbed at an address on South Ash. Officers responded, but no arrests were noted at the time.
2:17 p.m. – A man called to report a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of Woodland Heights Apartments. A formal complaint was filed and other area law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle. About 9 p.m., Carroll County authorities reported the driver of the pickup had fled from them on a traffic stop and wreck on Ayers Road near Alpena. Boone County authorities reported arresting a 26-year-old man.
2:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone damaged a hub cap on her vehicle while it was parked outside Walmart. An officer said the damage was consistent with hitting a curb.
2:33 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the Walmart parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
4:18 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was refusing to let her take their children even though she had a court order for full custody, then was recording her after she called police. An officer said the paperwork the caller had was only a request for temporary custody. No further action was noted.
4:14 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband threatened her and was breaking things in their residence on West College. She said she was afraid for her life, but an officer said the dispute had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to separate. She called a few minutes later to report her husband left in a vehicle after flipping her off. Extra patrol was issued.
4:53 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance. She was referred to the attorney general.
5:49 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check an address on East South Avenue for some juveniles reported as runaways. The officer said the juveniles weren’t present at the time.
5:50 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a child say, “No, I don’t want to go,” then a vehicle leaving an address on Davis Street. An officer located a vehicle matching the description outside an address on East Womack, but no one answered the door.
6:11 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted subject at a residence on South Ash, but an officer said it was just the tenant returning home.
9:29 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about dogs that run loose on South Walnut. Information noted and left for Animal Control.
11:42 p.m. – A woman called to report someone broke into a storage shed on East Wolfe, then fled on foot. An officer responded and determined nothing had been stolen from the shed, but extra patrol was issued.
11:54 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
