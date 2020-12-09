7:50 a.m. – An employee at Splash Car Wash on the Bypass reported a driver had hit a block structure overnight and caused damage. A formal complaint was filed and officers were asked to watch for the suspect vehicle.
10:05 a.m. – A female subject called to report she thought a male subject had brainwashed a 17-year-old girl into making her stay with him at his residence. An officer spoke to the parties and found the girl’s guardians were allowing her to stay with the subject.
10:13 a.m. – A man called to report his vehicle was sideswiped while driving on the Bypass. The other party involved called a few minutes later and an officer said they agreed to exchange insurance information.
11:28 a.m. – A female subject called to report two male subjects were outside her apartment claiming to be there to retrieve some personal property, but she thought the property belonged to someone else. An officer spoke with all parties and determined they were arguing over a backpack that didn’t belong to any of them, so they were advised of their options.
11:34 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report a reckless driver on the parking lot outside Buckets. A few minutes later another caller reported the subject had parked his vehicle in the middle of Main Street near Sonic and was running around yelling and screaming. An officer said the 38-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment. About 45 minutes later, another caller reported a male subject with a large black duffel bag ran into a residence behind Wood Motor Company Powersports. Officers were notified.
11:36 a.m. – A pastor called to report he had paid for some people to stay at a motel to help them out, then they obtained the credit card information and had tried to make purchases without authorization. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
12:41 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. An officer said the driver was taking someone to a doctor’s appointment.
12:51 p.m. – A woman called to say she believed her child was being abused while in the father’s custody. An officer tried to return her call, but she didn’t answer.
12:58 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of allowing someone with a suspended driver’s license to drive during an emergency.
1:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Verizon store.
1:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report a license plate lost or stolen. An officer explained the information she needed in order to file a formal complaint.
2:52 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on North Chestnut during school traffic hours. Officers were notified.
3:21 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 in the area of Ozark Crossing. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
4:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:23 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. Officers were notified.
5:41 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle from an address on Highway 65 South. Information noted for future reference.
7:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 just south of Airport Road.
7:29 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor using a leaf blower constantly and it was driving him crazy. An officer spoke to the subject, but determined he wasn’t violating any city ordinances.
9:34 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles doing burnouts in vehicles and trashing the area of the skatepark. An officer said that vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene and all vehicles still there were cold. The subjects were advised to clean up after themselves.
9:52 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject standing in the middle of Clifford Street screaming. An officer determined the woman was upset about her phone and accounts being hacked, but she agreed to leave the area.
11:53 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station on the Bypass reported receiving counterfeit cash. A formal forgery complaint was filed.
