1:12 a.m. – An anonymous male subject called via 911 to report some subjects on skateboards in the area of Miller Hardware. An officer found that one of the subjects, a 20-year-old male, was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Marion County. He was later taken to Harmon and released to a Marion County deputy.
7:19 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop notified a 24-year-old woman of a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $340. She was also issued a new court date.
9:46 a.m. – A caller reported the mirror of an ARDOT dump truck was clipped by another dump truck on the Bypass near Quality Feed. Information noted for future reference.
12:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband, against whom she held a protection order, had been contacting her. A formal complaint was filed.
12:40 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-daughter-in-law appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was attempting to pick up her children. An officer said the subject wasn’t impaired and that the custody issue was a civil matter.
12:55 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult sone was approached by a man at Walmart asking him to go outside and bribing him with drugs. Officers and Walmart management were all notified.
1:38 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bicycle in some bushes on North Spruce. An officer took the bike to the station in case someone claimed it.
3:20 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the square. Animal Control took the dog to the city pound.
3:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy.
3:40 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog attacked his dog on West Newman. Animal Control was notified.
3:39 p.m. – A female subject called to report two dogs missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
4:36 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $6,255 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report locating a vehicle he had reported stolen at a salvage yard. Information passed on to detectives.
5:29 p.m. – A caller reported a man in a car yelling at a woman outside the vehicle on the parking lot of Anstaff Bank on Highway 65 North, then the woman got in the vehicle and they left southbound. Officers were notified.
5:55 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report her ex-boyfriend jammed the door of her apartment and she couldn’t get in. She said she was in the process of getting a protection order against him and that he might still be in the apartment. A locksmith was called to open the door and an officer said there were no signs of the man in the residence. Extra patrol was issued.
8:03 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol of her late mother’s residence until she could get all her mother’s belongings out. Officers were notified.
8:40 p.m. – A woman called to report a break-in and theft at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupant, who said he would make a list of items missing and go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
