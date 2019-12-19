12:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 26-year-old man walking on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison while carrying a duffel bag and wearing a hoodie.
4:19 a.m. – Springfield, Missouri, Police requested an officer deliver a message to some subjects at an address on North Maple. Assist completed.
7:22 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at WestRock due to potential problems with a terminated employee. Information passed on to officers.
8:22 a.m. – An officer out at the Searcy County Jail served a 28-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:39 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet at Walmart the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:52 a.m. – A man called requesting to speak to Animal Control regarding his dog getting one of his neighbor’s chickens. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:29 a.m. – A woman requested extra patrol of her residence due to her neighbors throwing electricity at her and her cat. Officers were notified.
11:51 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Industrial Park near Meyers Metals.
12:03 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a narcotic medication that her doctor told had to be disposed of by a police officer. An officer obliged.
12:06 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs missing from his residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:17 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned on a parking lot off North Main for several days. An officer left a 24-hour tow warning on the vehicle.
12:31 p.m. – Baxter County authorities requested officers watch for an 86-year-old man who suffered from dementia and left his residence in a vehicle. Officers were notified, but Baxter County canceled the request about four hours later after the subject was located.
1:20 p.m. – A home health care worker reported a nurse had been bitten by a dog at an address on South Liberty. The caller said the dog didn’t break the skin, so he only asked it be noted for future reference.
1:29 p.m. – A 52-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:39 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at Kum & Go after an older male patient became violent when loaded into an ambulance. The officer said the subject was chemically sedated and taken to the hospital.
2:10 p.m. – A caller reported losing a car dealer tag that had already been replaced. Information noted for future reference.
2:59 p.m. – A woman in Branson, Missouri, called to report receiving harassing communications from someone in Harrison. She was advised it was a civil matter regarding her mother’s health care.
3:51 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,075 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting partial cash bond.
3:55 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone had charged $4,000 worth of merchandise from Wayfair in her name. A formal identity theft complaint was filed.
4:36 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
5:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 North in front of Hilltop Armory.
5:35 p.m. – A man called to report a deer impaled itself on a fence post in the back yard of his residence and was dead. He said he would like it removed that night in case it began to stink. He was advised it should be fine that night because it was going to be cold, but the information was passed on to Animal Control.
6:58 p.m. – A one-vehicle wreck was reported at Prospect and North Rowland. Power poles were broken and power lines were down in the area. The 52-year-old man driving was taken to NARMC.
8:04 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had been harassing her in person and via phone. A formal complaint was filed.
8:19 p.m. – Carroll County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended license, careless or prohibited driving and fictitious tags with bond set at $3,355 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:49 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Maryott Street due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
10:04 p.m. – An officer out with Newton County authorities at an address in Compton arrested a 29-year-old man on a warrant for exploitation of an impaired person, unlawful communications, four counts of theft of property and 12 counts of financial identity fraud with bond set at $50,000, $10,000 of which was cash only. He was also arrested on a warrant for theft by receiving, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject banging on the door of her residence. Officers responded and arrested a 20-year-old female on a warrant for driving on a suspended license and minor in possession of alcohol. She was later released after posting $1,475 professional bond.
10:59 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Harrison Hill. Officers were notified, but the dog was no longer in the area.
