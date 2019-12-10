12:12 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on North Maple. An officer didn’t locate the owner of the unoccupied pickup, so he logged it parked in the area.
12:53 a.m. – A caller reported hearing an explosion in the area of West Park Avenue. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
1:33 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on West Ridge, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
4:24 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a possibly combative patient at an address on North 3rd Street. Assist completed.
7:23 a.m. – Searcy Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45 year-old man for a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to pay fines on third-degree domestic battery, no proof of insurance, obstructing governmental operations, unauthorized use of a vehicle, intimidating a witness and aggravated assault on a family or household member with bond set at $1,150 cash only, as well as warrant for aggravated assault on a household member, intimidating a witness, endangering the welfare of a minor and felony committed in the presence of a minor with no bond amount shown; revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown; intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on a family or household member, obstructing governmental operations, first-degree terroristic threatening, interference with emergency communications and violation of a no contact order with no bond amount shown; and second-degree domestic battery, first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, interference with emergency communications and violation of a no contact order with no bond amount shown. The warrants were confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:17 a.m. – The unattended death of a 58-year-old woman was reported at an address on Brooke Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified and took over the scene.
10:46 a.m. – Arkansas State Police in Newton County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no seat belt. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was released after posting $305 cash bond.
11:35 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
12:28 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 52-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
1:32 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and management said they would call again if her returned.
1:49 p.m. – An employee at Rust, Dust and Wanderlust reported finding a bullet hole in a store window. An officer said the damage appeared to be several days old, but a formal vandalism complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
5:39 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had been stealing Christmas decorations from her yard on South Ash and she had video surveillance footage of the incidents. A formal complaint was filed.
8:58 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody exchange problem. The officer said a formal complaint would be filed when more information was provided.
9:18 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a female subject screaming at an address on East South Avenue. Officers responded and requested surrounding law enforcement agencies watch for a 40-year-old man suspected in a domestic assault. About 30 minutes later, that subject went to the HPD stating he had been told police were looking for him. He was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:40 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy at Grandma’s House. The officer said a 27-year-old woman was arrested on BCSO charges.
