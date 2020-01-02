1:18 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the proper eviction procedure. He was referred to the city prosecutor for the information.
1:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking on an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. He later said the male subject had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and was just trying to calm down.
1:59 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged two occupied vehicles parked outside Walgreen’s.
6:17 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver speeding north on Highway 65 from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
6:59 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with a flashing light atop the vehicle southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
8:18 a.m. – A woman called to report losing her wallet in town sometime the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:11 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dog killed one of her cats. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:51 a.m. – Illegal dumping was reported at an address on South Cherry. A formal complaint was filed.
10:12 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at The Links. An officer contacted a suspect and advised him not to dump trash there again.
10:58 a.m. – A caller reported a man and his adult daughter in a physical disturbance behind Crossroads Medical Clinic. An officer said the female subject agreed to take a doctor’s advice and go to a hospital in Fayetteville.
11:35 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report an unwanted male subject in an apartment on North Maple. An officer spoke to the 31-year-old man, who said he had permission to live there and had been for a few days.
11:40 a.m. – A caller reported trash and debris falling out of a mobile home being towed southbound on Highway 7 North. An officer located the vehicle and followed it, but said no debris fell out inside the city limits.
12:02 p.m. – A woman called to report someone kicked in the front door of her residence on West Holt. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted and she named a possible suspect.
12:12 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Ozark Street. Animal Control was notified and the owner was advised of the city’s ordinance against dogs at large.
12:48 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her son had been involved in a disturbance with another male subject at Minnie Harris Park. An officer advised her to call again if there was another such incident.
1:42 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hubbard Eye Clinic. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:48 p.m. – A woman called to ask how long the buyer of a vehicle was given to switch insurance users. Information given.
2:23 p.m. – A caller reported the possible overdose of a male subject at The Links. An officer said the 47-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
2:35 p.m. – A 56-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property, refusal to submit to arrest and second-degree assault on a household member with bond set at $3,280 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond.
4:45 p.m. – An employee at Walmart reported he tried to stop a male shoplifter who then fled the store on foot. An officer responded and arrested a 42-year-old man for theft of property. He was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
4:57 p.m. – A man called to report he returned home and detected a strange body odor in his residence. An officer didn’t find anyone else in the house and the caller said one of his relatives also had a key to the house. The caller requested extra patrol and said he would check with the relative to see if he had been in the house.
5:10 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Cherry, keeping him from letting his dogs outside. Officers were notified.
6:51 p.m. – A caller reported a couch in the roadway on the Bypass in front of Ben Eddings Motor Group. Minutes later, another woman called to report she had hit the couch with her vehicle. An officer removed the couch from the highway and filed a report for a traffic incident.
7:11 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 55-year-old man on a warrant for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,730 professional bond.
7:23 p.m. – A woman called to report someone left a backpack outside the door at Main Street Merchandise Outlet. She said there was a large knife in it and she feared it might fall into the wrong hands. An officer took possession of the backpack, which contained a chef’s knife, and took it to the HPD for safekeeping. He said it would be kept for a few days and then disposed of because it contained no identification.
9:07 p.m. – A caller reported a foul odor, possibly a tire burning, in the area of North Robinson. An officer checked the area and didn’t locate anything burning, but he did arrest a 27-year-old man for theft by receiving. He was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
9:24 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC reported hospital staff received an anonymous call from a male subject requesting a counselor because he was having sexual fantasies about his niece. The caller didn’t leave a name or return phone number, so the information was noted for future reference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.