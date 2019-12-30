1:27 a.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend hit her and threw her around at their residence on North 2nd Street, then she left on foot. An officer said the woman gave him conflicting stories. The man said he had restrained the caller when she left the residence. An officer said neither party showed injuries and the woman was taken to a shelter. About an hour later, the man called again stating the woman had taken a bottle of vodka and a pack of cigarettes when she left the residence. He was advised to contact police again when he was sober.
2:20 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking around behind the ambulance barn. An officer located the 26-year-old woman, who said she had just gotten out of a 10-year- relationship and was walking and thinking. The officer logged her in the area.
3:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with NARMC at Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
4:32 a.m. – A woman called to report a possibly suicidal male subject at an unnamed location. An officer spoke to the 30-year-old man, who said he was fine and didn’t want to harm himself.
10:56 a.m. – A caller reported two juveniles walking along the weir at Lake Harrison. An officer said the subjects were actually young adults.
11:02 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at the back parking lot of Pace Industries on the Bypass to help with a medical emergency. Assist completed.
11:36 a.m. – A male subject called to report the father of his ex-girlfriend attacked him on South Cherry near Independent Living. An officer spoke to the caller, who declined a formal complaint. But he did ask that an officer talk to the subject about the incident. An officer located the 52-year-old man, who said the complainant had been lying about the incident. He still agreed to have no further contact with the complainant.
11:41 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart after a male employee was terminated and they didn’t know exactly how he would react. Officers were notified.
12:32 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject in a room at the Family Budget Inn. The officer said the subject was not at the motel and everything appeared to be fine.
12:41 p.m. – A caller reported possible vandalism of a vacant structure on West Newman. An officer said the damage appeared to be old and he was unable to make contact with the owner.
12:45 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking a vehicle that had been illegally parked in front of Fire Station No. 1 and was then illegally parked in front of the Youth Center. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for possession of instruments of crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was later released after posting $7,500 professional bond.
1:44 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a tent was asking people for money outside the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:54 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had allowed her boyfriend to live with her for a week, but it was time for him to go and he was refusing to leave. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
2:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report a Yamaha keyboard and a TV stolen from an address on East South Avenue. An officer spoke to the caller, who declined a formal complaint because half the property had been returned and the rest would be returned later. The officer also said a male subject would be issued a criminal trespass warning for the location when he was found.
3:28 p.m. – A woman called to report illegal dumping at an address on Mockingbird. She said she didn’t know what was in the bag and was worried about it. An officer said the bag was filled with Christmas wrapping paper and the caller was OK with leaving it in her trash can.
4:18 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call of two subjects fighting outside Davis Construction on Coy Street. An officer said the subjects were just frustrated that their vehicle had broken down and would be leaving the area as soon as possible.
5:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Main in front of Dairy Queen.
6:18 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle partially in the roadway in front of Bypass Liquor. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and administered a field sobriety test on the driver, but the results were satisfactory.
7:10 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle ran off of Industrial Park Road and hit a utility pole. The caller said the driver was still in the vehicle and the airbags had deployed. An officer said the 36-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:41 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject stole property from her residence when she let him visit her residence for Christmas. An officer spoke to the woman, but was called away to help another officer with a domestic disturbance at an address on East Prospect. At that address, an officer said an intoxicated male subject was trying to stir up trouble, but he agreed to calm down and let a relative take his vehicle from the residence.
11:06 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was threatening to take their child on her weekend to have them. An officer spoke to the man, who said he wasn’t going to try to get the children.
