12:35 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle at the Sports Complex. He later said the boy and girl were notified of the city’s curfew ordinance and they left the area.
2 a.m. – A woman called to report her dog barking as if someone was outside her residence. An officer said a neighbor was starting a vehicle outside, but nothing unusual was located.
8:38 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. The officer advised he’d be performing a welfare check at an address on Maple Grove Drive, but he later said everything was fine.
8:43 a.m. – A male subject called to report a gaming system stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on West Rush. A formal complaint was filed.
9 a.m. – A woman called to report she had accidentally locked herself out of her vehicle, which was running, parked outside Walmart. Assist completed.
11:11 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling at passing motorists on North Olive. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:15 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported subjects at the service desk were trying to return stolen property. An officer arrested an 18-year-old male subject for theft by receiving with bond set at $660. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:41 p.m. – An employee with the Mariposa County (California) Sheriff’s Department reported a possibly suicidal male subject who had been talking to a female subject via phone. An officer said no one was at the residence, but he would go back throughout the day to initiate contact.
12:43 p.m. – Randolph County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for theft of property with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been rear-ended while in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. She said the other driver left the area southbound on Highway 65. Officers didn’t locate the vehicle, but a formal complaint was filed.
2:06 p.m. – A woman called to report water had been shut off at her residence while a dishwasher was installed, but it wouldn’t turn on again. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
3:50 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in T’s BBQ was making female employees feel uncomfortable and refusing to sign a credit card receipt. An officer said the 45-year-old man agreed to leave the property and not return.
6 p.m. – A male subject called to find out how he could get his wife out of his residence. He said she wasn’t on the lease, although her mail is delivered there. He was advised of the proper steps to take. He called back about three hours later to report she had assaulted him. An officer explained the necessary eviction process.
6:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole her boyfriend’s phone and she tracked it to a coin laundry in Harrison. She was advised to contact her phone carrier. She called back later stating the carrier told her they couldn’t track the phone for her. A formal theft complaint was filed.
6:22 p.m. – A caller reported three vehicles racing on Dry Branch Drive. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
6:55 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle at the Sports Complex. A 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance and later released after posting $785 professional bond.
7:22 p.m. – A woman called requesting a welfare check on her daughter-in-law at a residence on South Sycamore. An officer made contact with the subject, but she said she just didn’t want to talk to her mother-in-law.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on West Ridge. An officer said the 26-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
10:05 p.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 52-year-old woman for failure to comply with court orders with bond set at $1,361 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was taken to the HPD to be booked and processed, but later furloughed to seek treatment at NARMC for chest pains. She was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration after she was released from the hospital.
10:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend got into a fight with another male subject and hit her before leaving in a vehicle. Officers located the subject after he drove through a yard on Russell Drive and caused damage. He was arrested for DWI with accident, careless driving with accident, leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $3,625 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:50 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject creating a disturbance on the second floor of the Hotel Seville. A formal complaint was filed, but no arrest was noted.
11:36 p.m. – A male subject called to report a man refusing to leave the caller’s residence on North Spring Street and talking to himself. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.