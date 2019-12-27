8:20 a.m. – A caller reported two possibly aggressive dogs running loose between the Middle School and the High School. An officer said he was unable to catch the dogs, but they showed no signs of aggression.
8:24 a.m. – A woman called to report losing her wallet in Harrison sometime the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:19 a.m. – A caller reported sewage backing up in a residence on Tamarind. The Sewer Department was notified.
9:37 a.m. – A man called to report a sick or injured raccoon curled up in a flower bed outside a residence on Capps Road. An officer disposed of the animal. The caller wanted the body sent for rabies testing, but the officer said the manner of disposition made that impossible.
9:38 a.m. – A female subject called to report her husband’s cell phone was stolen while they were at Walmart the previous night. She went to the HPD that afternoon with proper documentation on the phone and a formal theft complaint was filed.
10:02 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting help for his mentally ill daughter. An officer explained the process for an involuntary commitment.
10:26 a.m. – An employee at Bypass Liquor reported receiving some bad checks. He was referred to the hot check office.
10:56 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Ash due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
11:12 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a disturbance between a man and a woman outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. An officer said the confrontation was over children left unattended in a vehicle, but it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
11:44 a.m. – A caller reported finding a dog wandering loose on Ozark Street. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:04 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about selling a vehicle to a relative who stopped making payments. The officer explained the proper steps to take.
12:10 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Nicholson due to a suspicious male subject walking around the area. Officers were notified.
12:14 p.m. – A woman called to report her 6-year-old son had been shot in the hand with a BB gun by an 8-year-old neighbor. An officer spoke to all parties and determined it had been accidental.
12:20 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report another female subject stole her identification documents and had previously hit her with rocks. She was advised to contact the HPD when such an incident was underway.
12:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on North Maple.
1:24 p.m. – A man in Taney County (Missouri) called to report he was informed the vehicle he reported stolen was parked outside Walmart in Harrison. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle after checking the area.
2:16 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on West Rush Avenue. An officer said the owner was trying to catch them, so the information was left for Animal Control.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported an officer check the welfare of a female subject stumbling around behind Share & Care. An officer arrested the 30-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration until sober.
3:23 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer contact police in Mobile, Alabama, to perform a welfare check on his father. Assist completed.
3:32 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on South Ash. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported a heavily medicated female subject trying to get in a vehicle parked on North Spring Street. An officer said a relative of the 49-year-old woman was contacted to take her home.
6:58 p.m. – A caller reported finding a tissue box containing a powdery substance on North Spring Street. An officer determined the substance was actually paper dust.
7:24 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle parked behind the Cash Center. He later said the 20-year-old female subject had pulled over to send a text message and was leaving the area afterward.
11:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband had been harassing her and tampering with her vehicle. She said she had filled out a petition for a protection order against him, but hadn’t turned it in to authorities yet. An officer spoke to the woman and extra patrol of her residence was issued.
11:32 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported driving in the turning lane on Highway 65 and pulling onto the parking lot of the White Oak Station at Highways 65 and 43. An officer spoke to the 56-year-old man, who said he was confused about making the turn.
11:38 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing loud noises in the area of Capps Road and Prospect Avenue and she thought people might be racing. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
