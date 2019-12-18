12:12 a.m. – An officer on patrol reported the gate open at the Army Reserve facility on West Sherman. Dispatch made contact with a key holder, who requested extra patrol until the gate could be repaired.
2:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out removing debris from the roadway on Highway 65 near the Honda dealership.
7:45 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject in a vehicle parked outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer spotted the vehicle eastbound, but lost visual contact before he was able to turn around. Information passed on to other local law enforcement agencies as well.
7:50 a.m. – A caller reported a dead deer on the roadway in front of Poor Boy Auto Salvage. Information left for Animal Control.
7:55 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport two male inmates, ages 30 and 31, back to the HPD. The older subject was later released on a signature bond and the other was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:24 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:19 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Cedar Ridge Road. An officer said the subject had consumed a large amount of alcohol and was highly intoxicated, so he was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
10:52 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, defective equipment and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,260 professional bond.
11:17 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report theft of property in Newton County and the suspect was possibly going to TRG with it. He then left to go to the business. An officer also went to TRG, but the suspect wasn’t present.
11:28 a.m. – The unattended death of a 72-year-old woman was reported at an address on East South Avenue. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
12:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Cottonwood Road behind Walgreen’s.
12:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Central Avenue. An officer initiated a traffic stop, but noted no reckless driving violations.
1:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near Highway Motors.
2:31 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had hit her mailbox on North Rowland while she was out of town for a few days. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted. An officer also noted finding possible car parts at the scene.
2:37 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Main Street from West Rush Avenue. Officers were notified.
2:52 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet at either Taco Bell or The Home Depot about 45 minutes earlier. Information noted in case it was turned in.
3:35 p.m. – A woman called to report she had inadvertently locked her granddaughter and keys in her vehicle parked on Campus Avenue. Assist completed.
4:18 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 54-year-old man for no registration, no proof of insurance and possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $1,830 professional bond.
4:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance in front of the HPD. An officer said it was a father and son having a verbal disagreement, but they calmed down and moved along.
4:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Pippin Wholesale.
4:40 p.m. – A Juvenile Probation officer requested an officer help with a home visit at an address on West Ridge. The officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a Eureka Springs Police warrant for failure to appear in court on smoking in a city park. He was later released after posting $325 professional bond.
5:15 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at an address on Mountain Valley Drive. An officer said the suspects were gone when he arrived, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:50 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a room at an address on South Main. An officer said it had been verbal only and the caller was actually the instigator. The parties agreed to separate.
5:58 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of the Younes Shopping Center. An officer on scene arrested an 18-year-old female subject for DWI, careless driving with accident and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,655. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor’s children had in the past thrown rocks that broke a window in his house and the windshield of his vehicle. He declined to speak with an officer, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
7:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said two male subjects had been fighting over a piece of meat at dinner, but there was no physical contact and everything was fine at the time.
7:39 p.m. – An Alcoholic Beverage Control agent requested an officer help with two alcohol compliance checks. Assist completed.
8:40 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a hang-up call regarding a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was furloughed to go to NARMC for treatment, then later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. An officer on scene served a 64-year-old woman with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,205. She was released with a new court date, but she also asked that a male subject at the residence be removed. An officer said it was a civil matter because the subject was visiting another resident and wasn’t creating any problems.
8:36 p.m. – Florida Highway Patrol contacted the HPD for confirmation of a missing person case involving a 24-year-old man, who they said was fine at the time. The case was confirmed valid and an officer filed a supplemental report.
