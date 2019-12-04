12:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a suspicious vehicle parked outside Skyline Heights Elementary, but he later said the vehicle belonged to a cleaning crew.
12:40 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about having someone who wasn’t on the lease removed from his residence. He was advised that because he was married to the woman it would be a civil matter.
1 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a vehicle with a busted window parked outside Ozark Mountain Inn. The information was passed on to the following shift in case there was a report of theft.
3:10 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with EMS at an address on North 3rd Street due to a possible overdose. Assist completed.
5:53 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch beside Highway 65 South near Brown Street. An officer said the driver was fine and didn’t want to file a formal report.
8:27 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler hit a water hydrant on Innsbrook Circle. A formal complaint was filed and the Public Works Department was notified.
8:31 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole her wallet from her vehicle while it was parked outside The Links overnight, then her debit card was used at McDonald’s a few minutes before she called. She said she would get paperwork from her bank to file a formal complaint later.
8:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near Walmart.
9:03 a.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been hit on the Walmart parking lot the previous Wednesday. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:05 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male shoplifter had been apprehended. An officer arrested the 42-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:12 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report fraudulent use of a credit card belonging to Harrison Battery and Tire. A formal complaint was filed.
9:18 a.m. – A male subject called to report his grandmother was trying to repossess a co-owned vehicle. He was advised it was a civil matter.
11:20 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving phone calls from a subject stating he had to pay a certain amount of money or someone would be going to her residence. An officer advised him of his options.
11:36 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside Country Mart. Information noted for future reference. About 10 minutes later, the owner called to report the vehicle stolen, so he was advised of the repossession.
11:56 a.m. – Firefighters requested traffic control regarding several grass fires on Highway 65 South near Claridge. Assist completed.
12:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet the previous Saturday in the area of Nature’s Wonders. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:40 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 34-year-old man for careless or prohibited driving, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,090 professional bond.
12:59 p.m. – A woman called to report a large breed puppy was running loose on South Cherry and harassing her children. Animal Control was notified.
1:05 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to request an officer issue a male subject a criminal trespass warning if he was found on her property on North Highland. A formal complaint was filed.
1:54 p.m. – An employee at Wood Motor Company reported finding some unidentified pills in a rental vehicle. An officer properly disposed of them.
2:09 p.m. – An officer out at the Searcy County Jail served a 28-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
2:31 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on South Main near Dairy Queen. Officers were notified.
2:51 p.m. – Carroll County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 58-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,095. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
3:13 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Rust, Dust and Wanderlust. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:57 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. Officers responded and served a male subject with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on theft of property and discharging a firearm in the city limits with bond set at $740. He was released with a new court date and no other arrests were noted.
4:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
4:30 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been verbally accosted by a male subject in a white car at the north interchange. She said the subject turned onto the Bypass in front of her, then started slamming on his brakes trying to get her to hit him. She said both drivers pulled onto the parking lot at Powell Feed and were arguing (dispatch could hear them yelling and screaming at each other) before the male subject left southbound. An officer stopped the vehicle a few minutes later and spoke to the 76-year-old man, advising him to make wise decisions.
4:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
4:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot at Bank OZK on Highway 65 North. Information noted, but not given to officers due to priority calls.
4:52 p.m. – A man called to report he was involved in a disturbance with his daughter outside Equity Bank on East Ridge. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the man agreed to give the daughter her car keys. He was also advised of the steps to take to obtain power of attorney.
5:02 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects in a disturbance inside a vehicle parked in front of an unnamed business on North Main. The caller stated the driver pulled away and onto the Younes Shopping Center parking lot, then one subject got out and started throwing things out. An officer spoke to the two subjects and advised them of the potential consequences if police were called again regarding them fighting.
5:35 p.m. – A woman called requesting help with her unruly 11-year-old son. An officer said there had been a disturbance, but it had been verbal only other than the boy kicking a wall. The mother was advised to contact the boy’s probation officer for further assistance and to call again if there was more trouble that night.
6:10 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject in a vehicle had been the area of North Pine off and on that day just parked with the engine running. She said there were elderly people in the area who were worried about the occupant’s intentions. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived, but he would check back through the night.
6:56 p.m. – A female subject reported another female subject had shown up at the complainant’s residence on Meadow Lane the previous two mornings, banging on the door and trying to make entry. She was advised to call the HPD when the subject was present.
7:28 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject in her 50s had gotten out of a taxi on South Sycamore and seemed to be disoriented. An officer responded and said he would be transporting the 63-year-old woman to Kum & Go, but he then called for EMS. She was then taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:44 a.m. – A caller reported a man causing a disturbance at Harrison Retirement Center regarding medication. An officer said the man wasn’t trying to cause a disturbance, but was talking loudly. He agreed to go back to his room for the night.
8:29 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had been throwing things at the windows of her residence on Cottonwood Road for the previous two nights. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
11:28 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be transporting a female subject from NARMC to an address on South Ash.
