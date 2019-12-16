1:30 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a man and woman sitting in a vehicle parked on South Cherry.
9:03 a.m. – A woman called to report her mother left a vehicle parked on the square when she suffered a medical emergency the previous day. The caller said the vehicle would be moved as soon as possible, so the information was noted for future reference.
9:16 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a gray hoodie was yelling and screaming in the area of East Rush Avenue. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:45 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the intersection of Highway 7 South and East Stephenson.
9:55 a.m. – The unattended death of an 83-year-old woman was reported at an address on Dawson Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified.
10:25 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling and screaming in the coin laundry on South Cherry with no one else in the area. An officer spoke to the 63-year-old man, who said he was having an argument with himself about Stanley Steamer cleaners. He also said he was waiting for a bus ticket to be sent to him the following Wednesday so he could go back to Houston.
10:45 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
11:06 a.m. – A Game and Fish Commission officer advised he was going to put down a sick deer in the area of Floyd Avenue. An officer out in the area heard gunshots, so the information was noted for future reference.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North 3rd Street. An officer said the owner was issued a formal warning for dog at large.
11:17 a.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject had threatened to kill the caller’s girlfriend and dog. An officer spoke to the subject and determined the information was from a third party. The caller was also advised his girlfriend was the possible victim and she would have to file a complaint.
12:03 p.m. – A caller reported two longhorn calves loose on Speer Drive. An officer said the calves were put back in the nearby pasture and the owner was notified.
12:06 p.m. – An employee at Walmart reported a 24-year-old man suspected of shoplifting ran from the store and hit a woman on the way out. Officers didn’t locate the suspect after checking the area, but a formal complaint was filed for third-degree battery and shoplifting.
1:24 p.m. – A caller reported a subject in a sleeping bag in a pavilion at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the 37-year-old man was advised camping was forbidden in the city limits and he agreed to leave the area.
2:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Primo’s.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported water bubbling up from a manhole cover on West Bower. On-call Sewer Department personnel were also notified.
2:40 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle emitting an odor of gasoline parked on East Frick Avenue. An officer said firefighters were asked to check out the vehicle and it was towed from the area.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported residents on West Holt allowed their dogs to run free several times a day. Information passed on to Animal Control.
3:01 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush asked for an officer to check the welfare of an elderly woman who seemed confused at the store. An officer said one of the woman’s relatives was contacted to give her a ride home.
4:44 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on Capps Road reported a male subject who had stolen merchandise from the store two days earlier had returned. The employee said the subject didn’t steal anything that day and left in a vehicle, but he wasn’t wanted back on the property. Information noted for future reference.
4:49 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject suspected of shoplifting left the store in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65. An officer said a complaint would be filed later when more information was available.
5:41 p.m. – An employee at the Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject who had stolen items from the store returned and management wanted him issued a criminal trespass warning for the business. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
5:44 p.m. – An employee at NARMC requested help with a female psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
5:45 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter in custody. The 36-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then later released after posting $5,660 professional bond.
9:36 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported some individuals in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald’s on Main Street were smoking a controlled substance with a small child in the vehicle. Officers were notified.
9:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
9:57 p.m. – Boone County authorities notified the HPD that someone in a Dodge Durango was transporting a male juvenile who had been hit in the eye with a baseball to NARMC for treatment. They said the vehicle would have emergency flashers activated. Officers were notified.
10:24 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:58 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving a message from her daughter stating the daughter’s ex-boyfriend was outside her residence on Center Street and banging on doors and windows. Officers responded and a 21-year-old male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning for the address.
11:57 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old male subject on a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,280 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
