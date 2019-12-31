2:13 a.m. – A woman called to report an unknown man and woman were outside her address on East Eagle banging on the front door. An officer said the subjects were looking for someone else and were at the wrong address.
6:29 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject screaming outside an address on North Spring Road. An officer said the woman had gotten upset because her dog had been hit and they were trying to bury it.
7:25 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report he had accidentally pulled down a powerline with semi-truck on North Olive. Firefighters and Entergy were also notified.
8:34 a.m. – An officer advised he was going to Crawford and Johnson County Jails to transport prisoners to the Newton County Jail.
10:01 a.m. – A caller reported a trash bin stolen from an address on Industrial Park Road. Information noted and passed on to Orion Waste Solutions.
10:26 a.m. – An employee at Tractor Supply reported an irate female subject in the store creating a disturbance. An officer said the woman agreed to take her belongings and leave the business.
10:41 a.m. – A woman called to report her wallet had been stolen in Branson, Missouri, and someone had been making purchases in her name at Walmart in Harrison. She said she had already talked to Branson Police, but they told her to notify the HPD as well. An officer spoke with her and she agreed to go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint. She did go to the HPD that afternoon and filed the statement.
10:56 a.m. – A man called to report signs along Industrial Park Road were damaged during a traffic crash the previous Saturday. Information left for the officer who worked the wreck.
11:44 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The officer later said the subject had no new information other than what had already been reported.
12:41 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he noticed damage to his vehicle on Christmas Day and he believed it was the result of a hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
1:19 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 50-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $660, but she was later released on a signature bond.
1:45 p.m. – A caller reported a pile of lumber on the roadway between Kum & Go and Claridge. An officer cleared the roadway.
2:12 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his daughter trying to trade her vehicle and he was trying to stop that action. An officer advised him that because she was an adult she could trade if she wanted.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting on a bicycle partially in the roadway on Goblin Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived in the area.
3:17 p.m. – A man called to report a trash can stolen from an address on Shields Drive. Information noted and passed on to Orion Waste Solutions.
3:20 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a customer was requesting an officer. The officer said the man had gone to Walmart in Flippin for tires, but they didn’t have them in stock and he went to the Harrison Walmart for tires. However, he found out the tires were priced higher in Harrison. The officer said the man refused to pay for the tires, so they were removed from his vehicle.
3:24 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found on the parking lot outside the Youth Center.
3:49 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s went to the HPD to file a theft report regarding an employee. A formal complaint was filed.
4:05 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend went to her residence and took her car keys and phone and refused to return them. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but the woman was allowed to leave with her child. The male subject was intoxicated and agreed to wait for a ride.
4:53 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found near Kum & Go. A few minutes later, the owner called to report he received a call regarding his wallet. He said he would go in the following morning to pick it up.
5:14 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report having a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 33-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
5:51 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on South Oak due to vandalism of Christmas lights.
5:58 p.m. – A caller reported having to swerve in his vehicle to avoid hitting a male subject dressed in black walking in the roadway at Highway 65 and Hester Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:06 p.m. – A woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, called to report a bag containing her and her husband’s medications was stolen on one of their stops in Harrison. The information was noted in case it was turned in or located.
6:36 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report having video surveillance of a subject trying to meet up with a minor. The information was passed on to detectives.
6:45 p.m. – A man called to report he was receiving threatening calls from a male subject he didn’t know. He said he tried to block the number, but he was unsuccessful. An officer spoke to the suspect and told him to leave the complainant alone.
8:26 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver turning onto South Willow from Lake Shore Drive, then running through a yard when turning onto East College. The driver then stopped at an address on south Walnut and went in the residence. An officer said the 22-year-old male subject would be cited for violation of driving restrictions.
9:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report her estranged husband assaulted her and pulled a gun on her at her mother’s residence. She said she was on her way to a relative’s residence to get gas money before going to the HPD to file a formal complaint. The information was noted for future reference because she never went to the HPD that night.
9:36 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license and failure to present driver’s license. He was later released after posting $945 professional bond.
9:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Wendy’s.
10:39 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. They said the vehicle would be towed to the sheriff’s office for processing, then released to the owner.
11:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a male subject sleeping on a bench outside Hudson Tire and Battery.
