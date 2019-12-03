12:19 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
12:27 a.m. – A female subject called to report her brother attacked her and her boyfriend before leaving the address on Meadowlane Circle. A formal complaint was filed for domestic battery.
1:31 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 52-year-old man for possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $2,000 professional bond.
7:01 a.m. – A caller reported several dogs roaming loose on Prestonwood. Animal Control was notified.
8:03 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned for several days outside Pine Street Missionary Baptist Church. It wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of options to have it removed.
8:49 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his daughter’s boyfriend, who had been arrested earlier and returned to her residence. He was advised to call if there were further problems. About 20 minutes later, a woman called to request a civil standby while she went to the residence to pick up the male subject. She was advised the HPD didn’t perform such functions without a court order, but she was also told to call again if there were problems.
9:07 a.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
11:24 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody exchange problem with her ex-husband. She said he was at her residence to get the children, but she didn’t want him to take them out of state with his girlfriend. She was advised it was a civil matter and she would have to talk to a private lawyer. A few minutes later, the man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the issue. The officer said the children were exchanged.
12:11 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject driving slowly on Deerfield Drive as if casing the neighborhood. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
12:47 p.m. – A man called to report the hinges pried off a garage on South Pine. He declined a formal complaint, but he asked the information be noted and for extra patrol of the area.
1:21 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Walmart parking lot. Information left for Animal Control.
4:09 p.m. – A male subject called to report his mother was outside his residence on East College Avenue causing a scene and refusing to leave when asked. An officer spoke to all parties and the mother agreed to leave on her own.
4:48 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two younger female subjects sitting on the floor near the rear of the store. An officer said the girls went in to get warm, but they agreed to move along.
6:50 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 45-year-old man reported missing. Information noted and officers notified.
6:48 p.m. – A caller reported a disoriented female subject at Colton’s was asking people to call police. An officer responded and arrested the 35-year-old woman for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and second-degree battery with bond set at $7,000. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:10 p.m. – A man called to report a dog got loose from his residence on North Spring Road. Information logged and left for Animal Control.
7:17 p.m. – A woman called to report her son let some strangers stay at his residence the previous night and she hadn’t been able to make contact with him since. An officer returned her call, but she said she had located her son.
8:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been parked outside Walmart when another driver blocked him in. The other driver then got out and threatened the caller before driving away in an unknown direction of travel. An officer spoke to the caller, who declined a formal complaint and only asked the information be noted.
8:41 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with riders on the top on the parking lot outside JC Penney. An officer said there was no one driving recklessly when he arrived, but he did talk to some juveniles in the area about the potential consequences of reckless driving.
9:58 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on West Ridge. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
11:09 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding two pit bulls trying to bite through the fence outside a residence on East College. An officer didn’t locate the dogs after checking the area, so the information was left for Animal Control.
