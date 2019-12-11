1:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking a vehicle with a broken window backed up to the low-water bridge on Old Stonewall Road. The registered owner was contacted and said he would get the vehicle later that day.
2:09 a.m. – A noise disturbance was reported at an address on West Ridge. An officer spoke to both parties involved and told them to contact their landlord, although neither of them liked that answer.
6:21 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside Open Door Baptist Church and a subject walking around outside. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:20 a.m. — A man came to HPD to report the hood of his car had been shot by what appeared to be a pellet gun while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot. An officer spoke to the man who only wanted the information to be noted.
8:33 a.m. — A woman reported to HPD she picked up a puppy on the side of Richard Avenue. The information was left for Animal Control.
9:07 a.m. — A vehicle with an apparently dead battery was found parked in a business’ driveway. The owner was contacted by police to have the vehicle moved within the hour or it would be towed.
9:38 a.m. — HPD was contacted to report some copper tubing was found on the Modern Parts property The business requested extra patrol on the back side of the property.
9:53 a.m. — A non-injury vehicle collision was reported on US 65 in front of Walmart. A report was made.
10:50 a.m. — A complaint was made concerning some raccoons at a residence on Innsbrook. Animal Control was advised.
11:38 a.m. — A stray puppy was reported found on North Chestnut Street. Animal Control was notified and the puppy was picked up.
12:27 p.m. — Diamond, a light brown brindle dog, jumped out of the back of its owner’s truck two days ago near Minnie Harris Park, the dog's owner reported to HPD. The information was left for Animal Control.
12:54 p.m. — A woman reported to HPD that she saw a car swerving due to a male subject punching the female driver. An officer responding to the report advised the subjects were a mother and daughter and they were dancing. No report was made.
1:50 p.m. — A woman contacted HPD and wanted to speak to an officer. She wanted to know what she could do with some property that was left at her residence. She was advised this was a civil matter.
1:48 p.m. — A woman wanted to know her options about having a person removed from her property and getting her boyfriend’s phone back from that person. She was advised to speak to her landlord in reference to having the subject evicted.
2:39 p.m. — A person with St. Paul United Methodist Church reported a cabinet at the church was broken into, but nothing appeared to be taken. The church requested extra patrols.
2:45 p.m. — A hit and run was reported at the Walmart parking lot. Information was noted. No report was made.
4:09 p.m. — A hit and run was reported at the Walmart parking lot. The driver of the vehicle that left the scene was located. An officer advised insurance information was exchanged.
5:11 p.m. — A man came to HPD asking what he needed to do to get a license plate for a vehicle he purchased. An officer provided the man with the information he needed.
5:19 p.m. — A woman contacted HPD about her options in reference to her juvenile son who has gone to stay with his father after an altercation with her. An officer was advised the woman would be coming to HPD to make a statement in reference to the juvenile.
6:53 p.m. — Boone County 911 contacted HPD to report a disturbance. An officer advised the disturbance was between a woman and her husband. The husband had left the residence and the woman was intoxicated and was not coherent enough to elaborate on what transpired. No report was made.
10:45 p.m. — The woman who was involved in the previous report contacted HPD and reported her husband was intoxicated and breaking things. Police responded and officers advised the man was already asleep. Officers also advised the woman that if she called 911 or the police department again she would be placed under arrest. No report was made.
