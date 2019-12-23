2:18 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence of a neighbor, who was on vacation at the time. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:49 a.m. – An employee at Cash Saver reported a male subject creating a disturbance at the store and refusing to leave. An officer said the subject did agree to move along.
2:38 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of an 18-wheeler tore down power lines at Prospect and Rowland and continued southbound. An officer said the lines appear to be cable TV or phone lines and they were removed from the roadway.
4:22 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred at Highways 65 North and 43 earlier in the day. She said she was trying to make a right turn when another driver yelled at her and claimed she hit him. When she stopped and the drivers talked, they agreed there was no contact made and they separated. Information noted for future reference.
5:30 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver leaving Kum & Go. An officer stopped the vehicle at Main Street and Union Road, arrested the 53-year-old man for driving left of center, inadequate insurance, speeding and DWI No. 3 with bond set at $2,385. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:33 p.m. – Marshfield, Missouri, Police requested an officer make contact with a female subject at an address on Beverly Drive. The officer said the current resident told him the subject in question no longer lived there.
6:42 p.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck on North Cherry in which the driver hit a parked car. Officers located the vehicle at McDonald’s on Main Street and cited the 17-year-old boy driving for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report accident. He was later released with a court date.
7:29 p.m. – A man called to report his adult daughter, who had been mentally unstable due to medication, told him she was going to a hospital in Branson, Missouri, for surgery. Branson Police were notified to watch for the subject, but the man called back to report he was told she was sitting in a vehicle parked outside NARMC. An officer said the woman had been waiting for her husband, then went inside the hospital for evaluation when he arrived.
8:32 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Short Street. An officer said there had been a fight between a pit bull and a cat and that the owner of the cat had been yelling.
9:06 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at an address on Carr Court. Information noted for future reference.
10:35 p.m. – An employee at NARMC requested an officer remove a man and woman from the hospital lobby because they were creating a disturbance. An officer arrested the 36-year-old man for criminal trespass with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:31 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance at an address on Prestonwood. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute among family members, but everything was fine at the time and the parties agreed to get along.
11:48 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a burning trash barrel on the old junior high parking lot. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
11:57 p.m. – A caller reported a dead animal in the roadway on Airport Road. An officer cleared the roadway.
