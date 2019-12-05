1:13 a.m. – A male subject called to report his wife had hit him numerous times at their residence on South Sycamore. He said he was terrified of her and was waiting outside for an officer. Officers responded and arrested the man and woman, both 23, for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710 each. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and she was later released on a signature bond.
9:17 a.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass. A formal complaint was filed.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Sherwood Drive. Animal Control was notified.
9:33 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown, a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,815 cash only, and a warrant for failure to appear in court on unsafe vehicle and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $590. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:01 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female patient refusing to leave the emergency room after being discharged. An officer arrested the 63-year-old woman for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct with bond set at $790. She was later released on a signature bond.
10:43 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 and 43.
11:02 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at the Ranch House Plaza. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:06 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,810 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
12:13 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the legality of an adult riding in the back of a pickup to secure some lumber. Information given.
12:26 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about drone regulations. Information given.
12:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man threatening her regarding trash in an alley. About two minutes later, the man called to report he caught the original caller dumping trash on his property. An officer spoke to both parties and told the woman to keep her trash picked up or an affidavit would be filed for her arrest.
1:19 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
1:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone entered her vehicle and rummaged through her property while it was parked on East Crandall. An officer said the vehicle had been unsecured and nothing was missing, so she was advised to start locking her vehicle.
1:53 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a suspicious male subject had followed her around Walmart and even went to her place of employment. The 42-year-old man was identified and the information passed on to Walmart management.
1:56 p.m. –A woman called to report her nephew took a vehicle to her house and locked it, but didn’t leave the keys. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
2:04 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. Officers responded and arrested a 37-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:08 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside Tower Manor Apartments. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:22 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to request her adult grandson be issued a criminal trespass warning for her residence. The information was sent to Boone County authorities and the warning was issued to the male subject, who was incarcerated at the time.
3:02 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-boyfriend bugged her house and posted photos of her in the shower. An officer advised her to gather documentation to support the allegation in order to file a formal complaint.
3:06 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Village Inn Road. An officer located the vehicle unoccupied at a nearby residence.
4:56 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been hit hard enough for it to be moved. The vehicle had been on the parking lot outside AirEvac, so authorities were going to check video surveillance to identify the suspect.
5:20 p.m. – A man called to report a reckless driver almost ran him off the road at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 55-year-old man about his driving and some malfunctioning equipment on the vehicle.
7:33 p.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported an older woman riding a motorized shopping cart in the store and trying to take off her clothes. An officer said the woman agreed to leave the store and management was advised to call again if she re-entered the store.
7:44 p.m. – A woman called to report she had seen someone walking around her back yard on North Chestnut about 20 minutes earlier. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
9:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report a deer spinning in circles on Capps Road near the five-way stop. An officer said the animal was gone when he checked the area.
9:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an occupied vehicle parked at the Fairgrounds.
9:48 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from the Oasis Bar and Grill. An officer responded and said he didn’t hear any music until he opened the door to walk in, but he still spoke to the owner.
10:01 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 47-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,450 cash only. He was released to a deputy on scene.
11:43 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol of her residence due to her ex-husband driving by several times, making her feel unsafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.