2:52 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject standing outside Bypass Liquor. He later said the 26-year-old woman was waiting for her father to pick her up.
3:40 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 40-year-old man walking on North Main.
4 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating her 24-year-old daughter was having an autistic episode outside their residence. An officer spoke to the woman, be she declined medical assistance.
7:15 a.m. – An employee at Big Daddy’s called to report subjects at the House of Hope were parking on restaurant property and blocking the dumpster. An officer spoke to the parties and advised them to determine actual boundaries due to some confusion.
7:44 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report an unwanted male subject going to his property on North Spring Street. An officer said the subject would be issued a criminal trespass warning for the complainant’s property when located.
9:17 a.m. – A caller requested a welfare check of a female subject at an address on Innsbrook Circle. An officer spoke to the woman, who declined any medical treatment. She said she would be returning to her parents’ home.
9:47 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her supervisor threatening to fire her for calling in a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. She was advised to contact her company’s human resources department.
9:52 a.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report his grandparents were refusing to let him have his dog when asked. He said there was no disturbance involved, so he was advised to call back on the non-emergency line. The information was noted for future reference after he failed to call back.
10:21 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Western Grove. Officers were notified.
11:05 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about eviction notices. An officer explained the proper process.
11:45 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone taking items out of a package on the porch of her residence on North Rowland. She later said she would check with Sirius XM Radio to see if the items could be replaced without a police report. If not, she said, she would return for a formal complaint.
12:24 p.m. – A male subject called asking for an officer to allow his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son to see the inside of a police car. Assistance completed.
1:02 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,240 professional bond.
1:41 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a female subject who had been arrested for criminal trespass at the business had returned. Dispatch was only able to locate an arrest affidavit for criminal trespass on the subject, so officers were not dispatched.
3:24 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about going to her mother’s residence to get her daughter’s personal property. An officer said it was a civil matter, but the caller said she would be going to the residence about 6 that night and would call if there were problems. Just after 6 p.m., she called again stating the mother was creating problems. An officer said the daughter was able to get her personal belongings and the parties were advised to leave each other alone.
4:19 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Cypress. Information left for Animal Control.
5:20 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Stephenson due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
6:13 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
10:21 p.m. – A caller reported he was returning home on Hawthorne Drive and saw some juveniles carrying bags. He said the juveniles hid in the bushes when they saw him. An officer didn’t locate any trash or anyone walking in the area when he checked.
11:10 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting outside an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said no one was outside in the area when he arrived and no one answered the door at the residence.
