1:40 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on South Walnut, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
1:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle parked on South Oak. The 31-year-old man was told he needed to find another place to sleep in his car and agreed to move along.
9:57 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Ridge. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute, but the male subject was already gone and the female subject was fine.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported some cattle loose on Speer Drive near Eugene Street. An officer said the owner was contacted and was still trying to find the hole in the fence from which they escaped.
11:23 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
11:29 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a possible drug overdose at an address on North Industrial Park Road. Assist completed.
11:47 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Taco Bell. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance between two brothers at an address on Manhattan. A 23-year-old male subject was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours, and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:02 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about state gun laws. Information given.
1:30 p.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a 17-year-old male subject creating a disturbance in the emergency room waiting area. Officers responded, but a doctor said he didn’t see a need for continued officer presence.
1:47 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the father of her child staying at her residence after he had been asked to move out. An officer explained the proper steps for an eviction.
2:05 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject possibly shoplifting in the store. Before an officer arrived, the employee called back to report the subject had escaped and officers were no longer needed.
2:08 p.m. – A caller reported sewage backing up in the basement of a residence on East College. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
2:38 p.m. – A caller reported sewer problems at an address on North Pine. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified. While they were on scene, they reported a female subject approached them with a gun and was refusing to let them repair the damage. An officer arrested the 63-year-old woman for aggravated assault and possession of firearms by certain persons. She was later released after posting $8,000 professional bond.
8:21 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Sunset Lane. An officer said the female subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver caused a wreck on Highway 7 North and was still southbound approaching the city. Officers were notified.
8:55 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Ruff Lane. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
