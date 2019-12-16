2:28 a.m. - An officer reported he was notified of a person sleeping inside a restaurant. The employes said they did not want the person there. The subject left.
5:15 a.m. - A reckless driver was reported driving a semi southbound on US 65. The Boone County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police were notified.
10:39 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked off of Commercial Drive near the airport runway. The caller said a juvenile would periodically come out of the wooded area and call for a parent, then go back into the woods. An officer determined the juvenile and other individuals were looking for a dog that got loose while taking it to a nearby veterinary clinic.
11:26 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport two female inmates to the Boone County Jail.
12:36 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported weaving in and out of traffic on the Bypass and going at least 70 mph. Officers were notified.
1:55 p.m. – An officer advised he was filing a formal report regarding a 12-year-old boy who had made threats at the Middle School.
2:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported weaving in and out of traffic northbound on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. Officers were notified.
2:12 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:22 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Washington Regional Urgent Care. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:54 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Fountain Home Center.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose and bothering chickens on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
4:39 p.m. – A woman called stating she had come to Harrison from Illinois to pick up her grandchildren and was concerned about the mother not allowing her to take them back to Illinois. She requested a civil standby, but an officer advised her of her legal options.
5:10 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about juveniles saying and doing sexually inappropriate things to her juvenile son. The officer said that due to the ages of the children he would speak to the prosecutor’s office about filing charges.
5:17 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report theft of property from his residence and naming a female suspect. An officer originally filed a formal complaint, but after speaking to the suspect it was determined the subjects were still married and the matter would be civil in nature.
5:28 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with no headlights going about 10 mph on Capps Road near Highland Street. An officer located the vehicle and said it had run out of gas. The driver was waiting for someone to deliver more fuel for the vehicle.
5:54 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for probation violation and failure to appear in court of theft of motor fuel with total bond set at $8,546.64 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:17 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was performing a welfare check on a female subject at an address on West Ridge. He discovered the subject in question was visiting a relative in Newton County.
6:35 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle parked at the Sports Complex. He later said the 18-year-old male subject and the 17-year-old female subject agreed to move to a different location.
6:55 p.m. – A man in Paragould called requesting an officer perform a welfare check on his daughter at an address on Ritz. The officer spoke via phone to the daughter, said she was fine and was on her way back to Harrison from Louisiana. The officer said he would check on her physically after she returned to town.
7:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by an individual stating there was a male subject messing around in the area of Meek’s Lumber. The officer checked the area, but the suspect was gone.
7:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been involved with a female subject, but he was trying to break up with her and she was continually contacting him. He also said he didn’t want to obtain a restraining order unless it was absolutely necessary. He asked that the information be noted and that the subject be issued a criminal trespass warning for his residence if she persisted.
8:15 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with engine running and lights on parked outside a storage unit on North Walnut. An officer spoke to the female subject in the vehicle and said she was fine and about to leave the area.
8:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking two vehicles parked on Industrial Park Road and lined up as if they were drag racing. The drivers denied they were planning to race, but the officer advised them to tell all their friends their vehicles would be towed if they were caught racing in the city.
9:03 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a purse she found. An officer returned the item to the owner.
9:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at Ozark Mountain Inn. Officers checked numerous apartments, but no disturbance was discovered.
9:52 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for theft of property, residential burglary and criminal mischief with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:59 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a suspicious occupied vehicle behind the Crossover Plaza. The 66-year-old man in the vehicle was told that he couldn’t sleep in the vehicle without permission from the property owner and he agreed to move along.
11:11 p.m. – A man called to report his son’s vehicle had been vandalized while parked outside Harrison High School. A formal complaint was filed.
11:26 p.m. – A reckless driver swerving across lanes of traffic and almost hitting mailboxes on West Holt. Officers were notified.
11:30 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with the engine running parked outside the Christian Life Center on West Stephenson. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.