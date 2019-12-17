3:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a running vehicle with the lights on parked outside Legacy Hospice. He later said the driver returned to the vehicle and was fine.
9:12 a.m. – A woman called requesting a welfare check on a man at an address on North Robinson because she hadn’t seen him moving around that morning. An officer said the man was fine and just didn’t want to get out in the rain.
10:17 a.m. – An officer out at the station served a 47-year-old woman with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. She was later released with a new court date.
11:45 a.m. – An employee at the Town House Café reported two trash cans missing from the business. Information noted and passed on to Orion Waste Solutions. The employee also reported a vehicle had been abandoned in front of the business for more than a week. An officer left a 24-hour tow warning on the car.
12:49 p.m. – Carroll County Jail officials reported a 31-year-old male inmate was ready to be released on their charges, but he showed an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $6,006.81 cash only. A transport officer was notified.
2:16 p.m. – A woman called to report a man from Cabot, Missouri, stole her cell phone and was sending threatening message to her friends. She said she had already notified police in that jurisdiction and just wanted Harrison Police to be aware. She also notified an officer about a sexual assault that occurred in Cabot. Information noted for future reference.
1:36 p.m. – A nursing home employee notified the HPD that a resident was reporting $20 missing. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted due to an ongoing internal investigation.
1:48 p.m. – An officer out at Minnie Harris Park arrested a 47-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,775 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:01 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her estranged husband stalking and harassing her. A formal complaint was filed.
3:10 p.m. – Eureka Springs Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,445 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:23 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $915 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:36 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported a trooper was in pursuit of a vehicle with out-of-state tags northbound on Highway 7. About two minutes later, they reported the trooper lost visual contact with the vehicle, but HPD officers were asked to keep an eye out for it. Officers were notified, but they were unable to locate it.
6:48 p.m. – A woman called to report a man went to her residence and took a table and chairs he had given her that summer. An officer explained her options.
7:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
11:23 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding the unattended death of a 54-year-old woman at an address on Woodland Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified.
