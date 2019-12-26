1:34 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on Skyline Drive near Capps Road. The boy and girl in the vehicle were issued written warnings for violation of the city’s curfew ordinance and agreed to go home immediately.
3:18 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man on a Marion County warrant for failure to comply with court orders on disorderly conduct with bond set at $250. He was later released with a new court date per Marion County authorities.
6:13 a.m. – A female subject called to speak to an officer regarding breaking up with her boyfriend and she was afraid he would get rid of her personal property. An officer explained her options.
7:03 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving numerous harassing messages from a female subject stating she was suicidal. An officer explained the process necessary to obtain a protection order.
7:07 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle blocking traffic near the low-water bridge on Old Stonewall Road. An officer said the 26-year-old driver had a family member on the way to pull the pickup out of the roadway.
9:25 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD stating she was new in town and would be carrying around a doll with her. She said she wanted police to be aware in case they get calls about her and the doll. An officer said the doll did appear to be zombie-like and people could mistake it for a dead body. Information noted for future reference.
9:45 a.m. – A man called to report an Orion trash can stolen from a residence on Brewer Street. Information noted for future reference and passed on to Orion.
10:09 a.m. – A woman called to report she was in a disturbance with her juvenile son. An officer said the boy was taken to NARMC for evaluation after he said he was hearing voices.
10:32 a.m. – A man called to report he was going to a residence in Harrison to repossess a boat from the buyer, who quit making payments. He asked that it be noted in case someone called to report he was stealing the boat.
11:29 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,680 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:25 p.m. – A woman in Missouri called to report her daughter had loaned a vehicle to her boyfriend, who allegedly lived in Mountain Home and worked in Harrison. She said she had contacted Missouri authorities, but they said they could take no action. An officer explained her options.
12:30 p.m. – A caller reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer didn’t smell any such odors and the vehicle described wasn’t on the parking lot when he arrived.
12:54 p.m. – A reckless driver in a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Hester Drive. An officer located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied and parked outside Western Sizzlin.
1:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sam Alexander pharmacy.
3:33 p.m. – A man called to report he hit a guardrail on Harrison Hill with his vehicle. A formal report was filed.
4:10 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a Sirius XM representative stating they received an emergency call from a vehicle in Harrison, but there was no voice contact. An officer located the vehicle on South Ash and determined the female subject had just gotten the car and had been randomly pushing buttons. She was advised to contact Sirius XM.
4:19 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on East Rogers, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
4:36 p.m. – A man called to report he was sitting in his vehicle waiting to pull onto Main Street from the Younes Shopping Center when a passing driver with something hanging from a trailer hit his vehicle and continued driving. An officer filed an informational report.
4:41 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver on East Crandall. An officer stopped the vehicle and administered a field sobriety test on the 49-year-old man with satisfactory results.
5:11 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she had been cornered at an address on East Crandall by a male subject who began rubbing her arm. She didn’t know the subject, but officers were advised to watch for the subject she described.
6:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Willow and Stephenson.
6:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
7:04 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Highway 7 South, then pulling onto the parking lot outside Subway on Central Avenue. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
8:03 p.m. – A woman called to report her 16-year-old son left their residence on South Walnut on foot. She declined to sign a pick-up order, so officers were unable to pick up the boy even if located.
9:52 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious vehicle parked on East Bunn and she thought it might belong to her estranged husband. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t a roadway hazard and didn’t belong to the estranged husband.
11 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Highway 43 from Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
