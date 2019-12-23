2 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at The Home Depot due to receiving strange phone calls and a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot. Officers were notified.
10:06 a.m. – A man called requesting extra patrol on Meadowmere due to someone defecating on the sidewalk overnight. Officers were notified.
11:32 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a Social Security card he found at Minnie Harris Park.
11:40 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject against whom she held a protection order threw rocks at her husband and broke a window in their residence before fleeing in a vehicle. An officer located and arrested the 25-year-old man for violation of a protection order, assault and criminal mischief with bond set at $3,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:49 a.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subjects carrying white bags crawling under a residence on Maria Drive, then leaving in a vehicle. An officer contacted the homeowner, who said the subjects were hired to do work at the residence.
12:01 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about identity theft. He was referred to the prosecutor’s office for criminal charges and an officer filed an informational report.
12:10 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report theft of a credit card. An officer advised him of the information he needed to file a formal complaint.
12:25 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Country Circle. Animal Control was notified, but the dogs ran out of the city limits while he was on scene. Another caller reported the dogs had also been on her property, but she was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city limits.
1:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been attacked by a dog on East College for the second time. Information passed on to Animal Control.
1:38 p.m. – A man called to report a subject was yelling and screaming and jumped in front of his delivery truck on Gipson Road. Officers checked the area, but the subject was gone.
1:48 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had been involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. An officer said the parties agreed to exchange insurance information.
2:03 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her adult son had been arguing over stolen property, then he left the residence on foot when she called 911. She later told an officer it had been verbal only and she would call again if she decided to file a formal complaint.
2:11 p.m. – A male subject called to find out his options on obtaining video surveillance footage from a business. He was advised it would be up to the business whether to release footage without a court order.
2:23 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported receiving an anonymous tip that a male subject left Omaha with a quantity of marijuana and was headed for Marshall. An officer stopped the vehicle, but no arrests were reported after the vehicle was searched.
2:57 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report the license plate missing from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
2:58 p.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
3:01 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Neighborhood Diner.
3:13 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 56-year-old man for theft of property and he was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
3:56 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject at The Links. The caller said the subject had been making disturbing remarks about activity at her residence. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the subject.
4 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested help making entry to a residence on North Spruce. Assist completed.
4:37 p.m. – A woman in Missouri called to report harassing communications from a female subject in Harrison. An officer made contact with the suspect, who said she would cease contacting the caller.
4:52 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help EMS at a residence on West Court due to a woman being attacked by dogs. An officer said the woman was the owner of the dogs and was hurt while trying to break up a fight between them. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
5:08 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an uncooperative psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
5:10 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 31-year-old man who was wanted on multiple warrants and had made threats to commit suicide by cop. Officers were notified.
5:12 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Liquidation Outlet. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:21 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter in custody. Officers responded, but DHS said they wouldn’t pick up the children. The subject was cited for criminal trespass, theft of property and endangering the welfare of minors and told to leave the property.
5:27 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Meadowhaven. Information left for Animal Control.
5:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Walmart.
5:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report his water had been shut off and he feared the Water Department had inadvertently confused his residence with a neighbor, who moved out. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
6:54 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing a loud noise outside her residence on Nancy Street. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
8:48 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband hit her and broke things at their residence. An officer arrested the 25-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:01 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking backward on South Ash and talking to someone who wasn’t present. An officer said the woman was looking for her dog, but was otherwise OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.