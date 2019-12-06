6:57 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Wilson. Animal Control was notified.
7:54 a.m. – An officer transported a 28-year-old male inmate from the Newton County Jail to Boone County District Court, then back to Newton County later that morning.
9:02 a.m. – An officer transported a male inmate from the Searcy County Jail to the Boone County Jail.
9:59 a.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to report vandalism of a rental property on East Washington. A formal complaint was filed.
11:01 a.m. – A male subject called to report he hit a dog on the Crooked Creek bridge near Ben Eddings Motor Group that morning and it ran off into the wooded area. Animal Control was notified.
11:07 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported a possibly intoxicated male subject disturbing customers. She said he was asked to leave, then he went outside and was standing on the parking lot. An officer spoke to the 56-year-old man, who said he was leaving the city.
1:12 p.m. – A DHS worker requested an officer at the office due to a male subject coming for a child visit. She said the 38-year-old man created a disturbance on a previous visit. Assist completed.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject was in a vehicle outside Cause for Paws. She had stated she just received a shot for pain and the caller didn’t think she should be driving. An officer arrested the 57-year-old woman for public intoxication and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,175. She was later released on a signature bond.
2:25 p.m. – An employee at Wood Motor Company reported finding drug paraphernalia in a vehicle bought at auction. An officer said the items was a marijuana pipe with residue and would be turned over to a K9 unit for training, then disposed of properly.
2:31 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old male subject for speeding 25 over, careless or prohibited driving and DWI with bond set at $1,295. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:44 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman got out of a vehicle and kicked the caller’s vehicle on the Social Security Administration parking lot. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
2:48 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her vehicle had been hit, possibly on the Walmart parking lot, about a week earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported a toddler playing near the intersection of Main and Stephenson. An officer said the child was gone when he checked the area, but another caller reported him back in the area about 15 minutes later. An officer located the parent of the child and advised him to keep the child away from the street.
3:44 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a hit-and-run parking lot wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a female shoplifter in custody. An officer issued the 71-year-old woman a warning for criminal trespass and then took her to NARMC for evaluation.
4:13 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported an unwanted male subject at the sore. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived, but he returned to the store about a half hour later. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to leave the business.
5:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
6:02 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at Tower Manor Apartments. She said she could hear children yelling and doors slamming. An officer said the children had been unruly and the father was disciplining them to get them to settle down. The officer said everything appeared to be fine at the time. Another caller reported the same complaint about an hour later, but an officer said there was no emergency going on.
6:23 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
6:27 p.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,100 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:04 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the legality of keeping a dog the owner no longer wanted. She was advised she could keep the animal if the owner gave it up.
6:55 p.m. – An employee reported a female subject causing a disturbance at Subway on West Central. An officer said the subject agreed to leave peacefully and the issue had been regarding a previous relationship with the employee.
8:23 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Harrison Hill.
9:05 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported hearing a woman screaming for help and asking for police at an address on West Rush. An officer said there was no disturbance and the woman was intoxicated.
9:07 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject leaving in a vehicle from an address on North Chestnut. Officers were notified.
9:16 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 north of the city. Officers were notified.
10:01 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody matter and her ex-husband harassing her. An officer explained her legal options.
10:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report her landlord was refusing to allow her to get in the residence on West Bower. An officer spoke to the landlord and explained the proper eviction process.
11:55 p.m. – An officer transported a female subject from NARMC to Green Forest.
