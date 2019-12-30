12:38 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on Speer Drive, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
1:07 a.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting outside a residence on West Newman. An officer said the 27-year-old men were just drinking and wrestling, but they were advised to go inside for the night.
1:27 a.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported an occupied vehicle had been parked by the storage shed for an extended period of time. An officer said the 50-year-old woman in the vehicle was just taking a nap before driving on to Eureka Springs.
1:41 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in a vehicle outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
7:18 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female patient who was heavily medicated left the hospital in a vehicle eastbound on Bower Avenue. An officer didn’t locate the subject, but the employee called back a few minutes later to report she had returned to the facility.
7:19 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject walking on the Walmart parking lot and yelling at herself. An officer said the woman was from Texas and agreed to calm down while waiting for her transportation to Alpena. About 1:45 p.m., another caller reported the woman was sitting on a rock near the entrance to Walmart. An officer offered several times to give her a ride to Alpena after calling several numbers for transportation, but she refused. About an hour later, another caller reported the woman was at the Days Inn and refusing to leave the area. An officer said the woman agreed to leave and was walking toward Alpena at the time.
8:19 a.m. – A caller reported the traffic signal at Main and Bower was malfunctioning and turning green in both directions. An officer sat through several cycles of the signal, but said it was working correctly.
9:56 a.m. – A man called to report his wife’s medication stolen from their residence. He said he would go to the HPD to file a formal complaint after he got off work.
10:59 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned outside Pioneer Ridge Apartments. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so he explained options to have it removed.
11:07 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose around the north interchange. An officer checked the area, but said the dog was gone.
11:32 a.m. – A caller reported finding a child’s bicycle off of Capps Road. An officer advised him to leave the bike where it was in case the child returned.
11:41 a.m. – A female juvenile went to the HPD stating her mother told her to walk to the police station, but she wasn’t sure why. An officer said the girl was released to her mother, who was also informed of the proper steps for a petition for Family in Need of Services.
11:52 a.m. – A landlord called to talk to an officer about orders for eviction. He explained the proper steps to take.
11:57 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $2,107.41 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail was full and the probation office was closed until the following week.
12:26 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject walking on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:17 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the roadway on Cottonwood Road and traffic was having to go around him. The subject was gone when an officer checked the area.
2:32 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer check NARMC for a female subject about to be released and was wanted on several warrants from the jurisdiction. An officer arrested the 33-year-old woman on the warrants for failure to appear in court on public intoxication and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,350. She was later released to a Carroll County deputy.
2:44 p.m. – A caller reported finding a trailer tag outside Harrison Mini Storage. An officer said the tag was returned to the owner.
4:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her 59-year-old boyfriend left their residence the previous Wednesday and hadn’t returned. Officers were advised to watch for the subject, but Boone County authorities reported locating him about 9 that night.
4:40 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject at the Boone County Airport. She said she was from Minnesota and was trying to get a flight back because she had been in a physical altercation with a relative. An officer spoke to the 20-year-old female, who said the fight had occurred outside the city limits. Boone County authorities were notified.
5:28 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer keep a man away from her residence because they were fighting. An officer spoke to the woman and explained the proper eviction process.
5:46 p.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle wreck at the five-way intersection on West Stephenson.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious vehicles had been parked outside TCBY for about 30 minutes. An officer said the vehicles were unoccupied, but didn’t appear to be suspicious.
11:28 p.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported a female subject trying to get into guest rooms. An officer took the woman to Kum & Go to wait for a commercial bus.
