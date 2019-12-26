4:50 a.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police reported recovering a license plate reported stolen out of Harrison. The information was noted and passed on to detectives.
9:06 a.m. – An employee at a nursing home reported a resident stated some food and candy had been stolen from her. The caller said a formal complaint wasn’t necessary, but the information was noted for future reference pending their internal investigation.
12:12 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer check on an elderly female subject at an address on Dawson Drive. The woman had called 911, but wasn’t able to say why. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was fine.
12:54 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a wallet his son found near the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer returned the item to the owner.
1:06 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at Autumn Run mobile home park. He asked that the information be noted because he planned to pursue charges in the near future.
3:09 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,177.50 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:16 p.m. – A caller reported her neighbors on East Frick had assaulted her husband. An officer filed a formal complaint for battery and issued the parties citations to appear in court.
4:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver pulling onto the parking lot at Walgreen’s and going into the store. An officer said the subject and vehicle were gone when he arrived on scene.
5:19 p.m. – A caller reported an ATM on North Walnut was left open. He said it was fully functional, but someone may have tried to break into it. An officer contacted a bank representative who said she couldn’t respond and explained to the officer the proper way to secure the machine. An officer locked it up and told the representative to call police after reviewing video surveillance footage to see if someone had tampered with it.
7:15 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose and barking at people on South Walnut. An officer said the dog had been secured when he arrived, but he spoke with the owner about the city ordinance regarding dogs running at large.
8:17 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
8:39 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report coming up on a wreck on Rock Springs Road. The caller said the passenger had injuries and the driver left on foot on Speer Drive. An officer located the 22-year-old male driver and arrested him for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, careless driving with accident, failure to report accident and no Arkansas driver’s license with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:37 p.m. – A caller reported sewage backing up into a residence on North Chestnut. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
10:39 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving several calls from a young female subject stating she and her brother were the only ones home at an apartment on Walnut Road. An officer said no one answered the door at the apartment and a neighbor said he had no idea who would be calling 911 from that location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.