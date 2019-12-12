6:29 a.m. — A vehicle turned over on its roof on the Bypass in front of the Kum and Go The driver appeared to be uninjured.
8:07 a.m — A 911 caller reported a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Capps Road and Goblin Drive. A subject involved in the crash refused medical treatment. A report was made.
8:17 a.m. — HPD received a report that the low water bridge on Old Stonewall Road was iced over and presented a hazard to vehicles. Public Works was informed.
9:25 a.m. — A woman complained that her video surveillance camera caught a woman wearing a gray hoodie looking around outside the residence at approximately 2:50 a.m. When the subject noticed the cameras she left the area. HPD logged the information for extra patrol.
11:18 a.m. — A man complained he was receiving harassing texts. He said he would be coming to the station to speak with an officer.
10:23 a.m. — A person representing a Harrison car dealership came to HPD to file a complaint against an individual who returned a rented vehicle with damages and drugs inside of it. A report was made.
10:51 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a disturbance in front of a North Willow Street apartment building. An officer responded, but neither the man nor the woman found at the scene wished to press charges. They stated to the officer that they fell. The officer noted the man had red markings on his face and the woman had red markings on her knuckles. No report was made.
11:22 a.m. — HPD was informed of a dead cat on Cottonwood Road just north of state Highway 43 North. Animal Control was advised.
11:52 a.m. — HPD was asked to confirm a warrant issued to a 55-year-old man for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. An HPD officer served the faxed warrant, issued a district court date and released the subject.
12:17 p.m. — A barking dog complaint was received from a resident on Augusta Drive. Animal Control tried to make contact with the owner of the dog, but no one was home. The officer left a door hanger. It was also noted that the officer was at the location and the dog only barked twice when the officer approached the fence. He also noted he did not hear any dogs barking while he was there.
12:38 p.m. — A caller complained of a brown and white dog being on her property on West College. Animal Control was advised.
1:35 p.m. — HPD was notified that the road was blocked when a vehicle lost a wheel on US 65 in front of Hardees. A wrecker was called and the road was cleared.
2:35 p.m. — A natural gas leak was reported coming from a North Willow Street address. The information was passed on to 911 and the gas utility company.
3:07 p.m. — A report was made to HPD that a subject on a bicycle was hit by a truck. The driver of the truck was waiting for police. The bicycle was traveling on the wrong side of Industrial Park Road and was hit. The rider was checked out by EMS and apparently had no injuries.
4:00 p.m. — A disturbance was reported via 911. The subjects were walking north on Main Street. An officer responded. The investigating officer advised that the disturbance was verbal and the subjects went on their way in different directions.
4:26 p.m. — A caller complained of a juvenile riding a motor bike through peoples’ yards. An officer spoke to the juvenile’s parent and the juvenile was advised to stay out of neighbors’ yards.
5:04 p.m. — A complaint was received of juveniles playing on a parked bulldozer. An officer spoke to the juveniles telling them to stay off the equipment.
5:42 p.m. — Boone County Sheriff’s office requested confirmation of a warrant for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrant was confirmed.
6:05 p.m. — A complaint of a reckless driver was received. Officers were advised, but were unable to catch up to the vehicle. Boone County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police were notified.
6:27 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree across from Cash Saver on US 65 South. One person was injured and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
8:24 p.m. — A caller reported finding a controlled substance in a restroom at a Harrison store. The substance was logged and turned over to the canine unit for training purposes.
11:45 p.m — EMS dispatch reported a person was having ideas of hurting himself. The subject submitted to EMS care.
