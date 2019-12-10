12:42 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD with some cameras she found at her residence and were possibly placed there by her ex-boyfriend. She was advised to return and talk to the original investigating officer.
12:49 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Domino’s Pizza due to two suspicious subjects in the area.
8:43 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had rescued a stray dog from the street, but she couldn’t keep it at her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
9:39 a.m. – A male subject called to report one woman had assault another woman at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the suspect was gone when he arrived and the apparent victim declined medical treatment, but citations to appear in court were issued.
10:06 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Liquor requested an officer issue an unwanted male subject a criminal trespass warning for the business. He was advised to call back when the subject was present so police could take action.
10:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 36-year-old man on a warrant for harassment. He was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
11:26 a.m. – A male subject called to report a package stolen from the porch of his residence on South Cherry. An officer said there was no monetary loss and no complaint was filed, but extra patrol was issued.
11L38 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs got loose from his residence on Hawthorne Drive that morning. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:48 a.m. – An officer advised he was going to Norton, Kansas, to transport a 27-year-old male jail inmate back to the HPD.
12:02 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Harrison Liquor. A formal complaint was filed.
12:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Ozark Crossing. A formal complaint was filed.
12:43 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported in the 300 block of the Bypass. A formal complaint was filed.
1:07 p.m. – A man called to report two female subjects stole an item his wife purchased, but forgot in the cart at Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
1:17 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband went to her residence and broke out a window. A formal complaint was filed for property damage.
1:30 p.m. – A man went to the HPD requesting an officer help with a court-ordered child pick-up at The Links. The officer said no one was at the residence at the time.
1:56 p.m. – A male subject called to report a man following and harassing him at Walmart, trying to tell him how to correctly parent his child. An officer spoke to both parties, who agreed to separate for the remainder of the time they were in the store.
2:38 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife put their 16-year-old son in danger, then tried to file kidnapping charges against the caller. He was advised of the agencies who could provide assistance in the area.
3:18 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help EMS with a possibly suicidal male subject at Kum & Go. An officer said the 47-year-old man declined medical treatment and wasn’t suicidal or homicidal at the time.
3:28 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about making contact with a female subject on an online dating site, then he discovered she was underage when her father found out. An officer tried to return his call, but there was no answer.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on East South Avenue. Officers responded and arrested a 24-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. Jails in Boone and surrounding counties refused to hold her, so she was placed in a holding cell for two hours and later released on professional bond.
6:41 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported two male juveniles riding skateboards in the ambulance bay and trying to start a fire before leaving southbound. An officer located two boys carrying skateboards and walking on North Pine, but they denied having been at the hospital. The officer advised them to go home for the rest of the night.
7:39 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver on the square. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver wasn’t intoxicated and had been looking at Christmas lights.
9:19 p.m. – A male subject called to report damage done to his vehicle and he thought two female subjects were at fault. An officer spoke to the females, who denied doing any damage and provided statements to the effect. After speaking to the complainant a second time, he declined ant further action and wanted the information noted for future reference.
9:48 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol of her residence due to an ex-boyfriend staying in the area and harassing her.
10:27 p.m. – Baxter County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on speeding. The warrant was confirmed valid and she later released after posting $392 professional bond.
11:35 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter refusing to go back into the store. An officer arrested the 40-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
