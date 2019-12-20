10:15 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had been involved in a wreck and the other driver didn’t divulge the correct insurance information. A note was left for the original investigation officer.
11:35 a.m. – An officer out at an address on Willow arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:39 a.m. – A male subject called to report he thought his brother had planted something in the caller’s bedroom. An officer spoke to both parties and determined there had been a verbal disturbance regarding a set of keys. They were advised it was a civil matter.
12:04 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Vista Drive and Highway 7 South.
12:47 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on Highway 65 North reported a problem with an older male customer creating a disturbance. An officer responded and said the 65-year-old man was upset because the caller was watching him, but he agreed to calm down.
12:47 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Barnett Drive. Animal Control was notified.
2:07 p.m. – A home healthcare worker called to report an elderly female subject assaulted the caller with a cane. A formal complaint was filed.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers racing on Highway 65 southbound from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
3 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 7 North in front of the skating rink.
3:28 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:17 p.m. – An employee at Walmart called to report a female subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. An officer arrested the 32-year-old woman for criminal trespass. She was later released after posting $390 professional bond.
5:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt and driving on a suspended license. He was later released with a new court date.
6:10 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been vandalized while he was working at Wabash. A formal complaint was filed.
6:30 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for failure to appear in court on original charges of failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt with bond set at $1,090 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:26 p.m. – A woman called to report losing her debit card earlier that day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:42 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a pickup with Texas tags was parked partially on the roadway on Airport Road with no driver in sight. Another caller reported seeing a younger male subject walking away from the vehicle and was possibly intoxicated. An officer said the pickup was towed, but the driver wasn’t located.
