5:42 a.m. — HPD received a barking dog complaint. Information was left for Animal Control.
7:55 a.m. — The Animal Control officer reported he picked up a white female Labrador mixed dog wearing a pink collar behind the police station.
8:39 a.m. — A patrol officer reported he spoke to a male subject walking in the roadway on US 65 in front of Urgent Care. The subject was advised to stay out of the road.
9:10 a.m. - A woman reported her 2005 Jeep Renegade was missing from the Links Apartments where she parked it. Police confirmed it had not been towed away. The vehicle was entered in the NCIC and a BOLO was sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
9:56 a.m. — Harold’s Super Service reported a man drove away without paying for gasoline. The investigating officer said the man realized what he had done and returned to pay.
10:26 a.m. — A merchant notified HPD that the store’s camera caught a person taking items from the store. A report was made.
10:28 a.m. — A man came to HPD and reported hitting two deer in front of Noland Company.
10:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance call was received from an address on South Hickory Street. It involved a juvenile. Juvenile services was contacted. No report was made.
11:48 a.m. — A caller reported her a gray and white female wolf and malamute mixed dog was missing from the residence in Bergman. Animal Control was advised.
12:05 p.m. — A report was received of a reckless driver in a gray Dodge Challenger headed north on state Highway 7. A patrol officer located the vehicle and noted that the car was being driven fine at the moment. No report was made.
1:42 p.m. — During a traffic stop a patrol officer arrested 18-year-old male for possession of drug paraphernalia, He was transported to HPD where he was processed, issued a court date and was released on bond.
1:31 p.m. — A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 53-year-old male on a Green Forest Police Department warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to HPD where he was transferred to the custody of a Green Forest officer.
2:00 p.m. — The Boone County Library contacted HPD to report there was a large white dog with a black head at their door trying to get inside. Animal Control was advised.
4:20 p.m. — A woman contacted HPD about the white dog with the black face and said it belongs to a resident on East South Avenue.The owner was notified, but he was out of the county at the time. Some neighbors came and secured the dog. Information was left for Animal Control.
4:58 p.m. — A woman called HPD in reference to a black rooster that is hanging around between her residence and an address on Vista Drive. She said the rooster likes to perch in the tree between the houses and has started to get into her stuff. Information was left for Animal Control.
5:32 p.m. — A merchant called HPD to report two male subjects were leaving the store with their pockets filled with store merchandise. Descriptions of the subjects were given to police, but they could not be located.
7 p.m. — A patrol officer arrested a 26-year-old male after a traffic stop for driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to pay registration fees. He was transported to HPD where he was processed and released after posting bond.
7:06 p.m. — HPD was notified of a male subject pushing a bicycle in the middle of the road and cursing at passers by. A patrol officer went and talked to the 41-year-old subject at the top of the hill on South Main Street and requested medical assistance for the subject as the subject appeared to have been hit by a motorist. The officer later reported he was taking a black chihuahua to the pound. He also arrested the subject for public intoxication who was transported to HPD where he was processed, given a court date and was transported to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
