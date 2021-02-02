1:06 a.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said he did encounter two female subjects who had been arguing, but they agreed to separate for the night.
5:40 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject he didn’t know knocked on the door of his residence asking if he were alone before leaving on foot. An officer said the subject was no longer in the area when he arrived.
5:54 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a stolen wallet. An officer arrested the 42-year-old woman on an HPD warrant as a habitual offender on first-degree criminal mischief with no bond amount shown and a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and communicating a false alarm with bond set at $2,355. She was later released with new court dates.
6:35 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a suspicious male subject lurking around dumpsters outside the courthouse on the square. An officer checked the area of both courthouses, but the subject was gone.
8:43 a.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Chestnut, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
8:59 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about obtaining an order of protection. Information given.
9:07 a.m. – A home health care worker requested an officer check on a woman in a residence on Mountain View Drive because she didn’t answer the door. An officer said the woman was located and everything was fine at the time.
9:35 a.m. – A landlord called requesting a civil standby while she checked a residence after evicting a tenant. An officer explained the caller’s options.
9:43 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
9:53 a.m. – A woman called to report someone threw a brick through the window of her vehicle. Extra patrol was issued for her residence and an officer explained the process for obtaining a protection order.
10 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was transporting a male subject from Cottonwood Road to the Boone County Jail.
10:09 a.m. – A male subject called to report harassment from his ex-girlfriend. An officer explained the documentation necessary for a formal complaint.
10:15 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to Animal Control about a dog she found and took a picture of. The dog was returned to the owner on West Ridge and a verbal warning for dog at large was issued.
10:23 a.m. – Animal Control located a dog running loose on North Spring Road and returned it to the owner along with a verbal warning.
12:22 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,755. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
1:08 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject urinated on a dumpster beside Industrial Park Road and left on foot westbound. An officer located the 38-year-old man, who said he tried to get out of sight as much as possible. He was warned to not urinate in public anymore.
1:19 p.m. – A caller reported a woman yelling at a man on the parking lot outside Goodwill. An officer spoke to the subjects, but the woman said she had only been talking very loudly and not yelling.
1:29 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about problems with her employer. She was referred to the U.S. Department of Labor.
1:53 p.m. – An employee at Burger King reported a driver hit the drive-thru camera with a trailer and was refusing to cooperate. An officer said the driver gave the caller his insurance information.
2:42 p.m. – A 24-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on harassment, driving on a suspended license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $1,665. He remained incarcerated.
2:47 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about someone harassing her. An officer spoke to her and determined no crime had been committed; she had assumed someone stole something from her.
3:30 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old woman for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released after posting $1,909 professional bond.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported someone changed the oil in a vehicle and let the oil drain down East Rogers Avenue. An officer said the vehicle actually developed a major oil leak, but the owner agreed to clean it up.
3:34 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Richard Street. Animal Control returned the dog home and warned the owner about city leash laws.
4:59 p.m. – A 27-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on inadequate insurance with accident with bond set at $1,355. He remained incarcerated.
6:50 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited two subjects for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released them with court dates.
