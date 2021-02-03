5:11 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle with front end damage. They said the driver attempted to pass an 18-wheeler in a no passing zone, causing the vehicle to hit the 18-wheeler and another vehicle before leaving the scene. Officers were notified.
9:51 a.m. – A 24-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,070. A 41-year-old male inmate was served with an identical warrant a few minutes later. Both remained incarcerated.
10:13 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject sitting behind the Boone County Heritage Museum. The caller said the woman wasn’t wearing proper clothing for such cold temperatures. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
10:23 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report someone entered her unsecured vehicle while it was parked outside Walmart and took several items, including the title. An officer said the woman found some of the missing items when he arrived. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol of the parking lot. She called back later to report some mail missing from the vehicle. She was referred to the BCSO because she was requesting extra patrol of her residence outside the city limits.
10:51 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a female subject was thrown from a vehicle and beaten by the driver at the Soccer Complex. The caller said the female fled on foot and the driver was continuing to look for her. An officer responded, but he said the subjects were gone.
10:58 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $1,215 professional bond.
11:26 a.m. – A man called to report two unwanted subjects at his residence. He said he had asked the visitors to leave several times, but they refused. An officer said no one else was at the residence when he arrived and the man might have been suffering mental problems.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked near Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. An officer spoke to the driver, who said the vehicle broke down while he was taking it to Myers Metals. The owner of the property agreed to let the vehicle stay where it was until the driver could remove it.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a man pepper spray a woman outside Harrison Liquor. An officer spoke to the subject and the woman said a passing 18-wheeler kicked up a rock that hit her in the eye. A few minutes later, another caller reported the same subjects fighting on the parking lot outside Liberty Plaza. An officer said the subjects denied any physical altercation.
1:23 p.m. – A man called to report his wife was suffering a psychotic episode and posted suicidal comments on social media. He said she was possibly on the parking lot outside The Home Depot and had their 3-year-old child with her. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was fine and hadn’t made any suicidal comments that day. She declined medical attention.
1:31 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
2:07 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about Arkansas’ gun laws. Information given.
2:26 p.m. – A school resource officer reported seizing drug paraphernalia from a student at the High School. He also seized an unknown substance from a student at the Middle School and filed a formal report after seizing.
2:37 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
2:42 p.m. – A male subject called to request extra patrol on North Maple after someone knocked over a cross in his yard and tried to poison his dog. Officers were notified.
2:42 p.m. – A 31-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,520 cash only. She was later released after posting partial cash bond of $200.
3:13 p.m. – A man called to report someone tried to pry open the back window of his pickup parked on West Ridge. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued and the incident was noted for insurance purposes.
4:37 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Airport Road. Officers were notified.
5:19 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported westbound on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
5:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report a window broken out of her vehicle while it was parked on Highway 65 North. An officer said the incident was an attempted break-in and surveillance cameras in the area was used to identify the suspect vehicle, but video didn’t capture the license plate number. A formal complaint was filed.
5:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report catching a stray dog outside Wendy’s. An officer said it was a dog police had dealt with in the past, so it was returned home and the owner was cited for dog at large.
5:39 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Campus Drive. Officers were notified.
5:44 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on Sapphire Lane. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:56 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old male subject for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations, as well as on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $4,125 professional bond.
6:10 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female subject called the hospital stating she was taking an infant in for COVID-19 testing and then wanted the infant to go with someone else. About the same time, a woman called to report she was in Rogers and had tested positive for COVID-19, but her infant daughter tested negative and she wanted the child released to her sister-in-law. An officer said the child was released per the caller’s request.
6:55 p.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom her daughter held a protection order was at their residence on East Walters. Officers responded and determined the protection order hadn’t been served on the subject. They were unable to locate the subject after checking the area.
8:33 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a female subject who was possibly off her psychiatric medication. Officers were notified.
11:21 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on fictitious vehicle license. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $405 professional bond.
