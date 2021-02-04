7:50 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Hickory. Animal Control was notified.
8:52 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of driving her unregistered vehicle to the Revenue Office after being warned by an officer not to drive it. She was advised of her options.
9:21 a.m. – A 40-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on running a red light. She was later released after posting $385 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
9:56 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Spring Street and Bower Avenue.
10 a.m. – A 62-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI, open container in vehicle, refusal to submit to chemical test and no signal. He was later released after posting $2,465 professional bond.
10:39 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report the new occupants of his former residence found a gun he had reported stolen. A supplemental report was filed.
10:58 a.m. – A caller reported a stray dog running loose on Osage Street. Animal Control was notified.
11:18 a.m. – A male subject called to report a man climbed in the caller’s vehicle and refused to leave, then climbed in the trunk and closed the lid. An officer said the 35-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
11:19 a.m. – A female subject called to report she lost her driver’s license somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:37 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Kum & Go.
1:46 p.m. – A man called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
1:49 p.m. – A reckless and possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. An officer stopped the vehicle and administered a field sobriety test with satisfactory results.
2:51 p.m. – A 27-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct and public intoxication with bond set at $1,120. She was later released on a signature bond.
3:06 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $855 professional bond.
3:17 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report another woman harassing her via Facebook, text and any other means possible. An officer spoke to the suspect and told her to leave the caller alone.
3:25 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license she found on North Pine. An officer said he would try to make contact with the owner.
3:33 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a parking lot wreck he’d been involved in outside Walmart several days earlier. The officer said the man was going to try to secure video surveillance footage from the store. Information noted for future reference.
5:40 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported doing burnouts on West Newman. Officers were notified.
6:45 p.m. – A man called to report he and a crew were hired to cut down a tree hanging over a residence when a neighbor parked her vehicle with the headlights shining in their eyes and they weren’t able to see. An officer responded and the neighbor said the original caller threatened to break the headlights out of her vehicle. The officer said neither party wanted to pursue charges, but the woman wasn’t interested in listening to suggestions about how to resolve the matter and walked away. An anonymous male caller reported the tree trimming crew was still running chainsaws. An officer said the crew was trying to finish as quickly as possible.
6:59 p.m. – A male subject called to ask if a wrecker service was required to let the owner of the vehicle retrieve property from it. Information given.
8:44 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the parking lot outside The Links. Information noted for future reference.
9:10 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a machete prowling around a residence on Meadowhaven Drive. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
10:07 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was approached by a woman reporting a suspicious male subject on a bicycle in the area of Heritage Heights Apartments. The officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:30 p.m. – A man called to report his wife was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at an address on Clifford Street. An officer said any disturbance had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to separate for the night.
