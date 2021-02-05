1:13 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 48-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released with a court date.
2:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with fire fighters battling a structure fire on East South Avenue. Assist completed.
2:52 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about someone threatening her. She said she was afraid someone was going to try to bury her alive because she had a dream about it. She also said she was prescribed bipolar medication, but it didn’t work. She only asked that the information be noted in case she goes missing in the future.
5:55 a.m. – An officer went to Boonville, Missouri, to transport a 27-year-old male prisoner back to the HPD.
7:12 a.m. – A caller reported the traffic signals at Highway 65 and Forward Drive were flashing red on the Forward Drive side and yellow on the Highway 65 side. He said he witnessed three near collisions. An officer observed the signals and said they were flashing in a manner that drivers should be able to understand.
7:16 a.m. – A caller reported a box in the middle of the intersection at Stephenson and Main. An officer cleared the roadway.
8:23 a.m. – A caller reported some people had a pig living in a storage shed on South Clifford. Animal Control was notified.
9:59 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing the license plate from his vehicle. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:13 a.m. – A man called to report a parking lot wreck outside Walmart and the other party was trying to leave. An officer said the subjects exchanged insurance information.
11:36 a.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn reported a guest was intoxicated in a room and was refusing to vacate. An officer said the subject agreed to pay for another night.
12:18 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a toolbox he purchased and the seller was trying to repossess it. Information noted for future reference.
12:44 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned, changing stickers on items so he would pay less for them. An officer arrested the 24-year-old man for criminal trespass and on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and no seat belt. He was later released after posting $2,435 professional bond.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported traffic backed up on West Bower as people were waiting to turn in to a business. An officer said traffic was flowing freely when he checked the area.
1:23 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch beside Highway 7 near Vista Drive. An officer said the driver had been trying to turn around and got stuck. Assist completed.
1:51 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old boy reported missing. Officers were notified, but Carroll County canceled the request about two hours later after the boy was located.
2:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
2:51 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving harassing text messages from an unknown subject. He was advised to cease the conversation and block the number.
5:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported westbound on Central Avenue. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violation.
6:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
8:44 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,550 cash only. He was later released to a probation officer.
9:35 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 37-year-old woman for improper exhaust, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $6,085 professional bond.
9:45 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested for the DHS office on Capps Road due to veiled threats from a defendant in a child neglect case. Officers were notified.
